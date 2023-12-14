The Honda S2000 is arguably one of the best sports cars of all time. These days, it's hard to find one for a reasonable price. But if you're willing to overlook some... issues, this S2000 is crossing the block at Mecum’s Kissimmee auction next year.

Let's start with the exterior. It is impressively bad. This S2000 wears an orange base coat with blue accents and tacky faux exposed mechanical graphics on either of the door panels. The wheels are custom HREs finished in the same orange paint. A Mastergrade wide-body kit with carbon fiber accents takes it over the top, complete with a too-big carbon fiber spoiler.

The interior isn't any better. Carbon fiber covers the entire dash with orange accents on the center console and steering wheel. Hell, even the air vents are orange. The racing seats and steering wheel both come from Sparco, while the carbon fiber shifter is courtesy of Momo. There's an aftermarket Pioneer audio system with a built-in DVD player and a passenger-side video screen, for some reason.

The turbocharged 2.0-liter engine is clearly heavily modified. It has a Vortech supercharger bolted on, new dual exhaust tips, and of course, nos. But that’s all the info the auction listing provides; we reached out to Mecum to see if they could add any additional details.

Here’s the good news: This S2000 is basically brand new. The first and only owner created this monstrosity and put just 2,127 miles on the odometer. So if you’re a fan of Fast And Furious knockoffs, head up to the Mecum Kissimmee auction next year and place a bid.