Open-top driving pleasure combined with a leaner design has been part of Porsche’s DNA since the original 356 in 1952. Fast forward to 1994, and Porsche enthusiasts were treated to a limited run of just 936 Speedsters based on the 964 Carrera 2 platform. An extraordinary variant of that model, 1 of just 15 ever built, is going to be auctioned soon.

Finished in Maritime Blue and adorned with a bespoke black and blue leather interior, the vehicle pictured here is the so-called Mega Speedster by aftermarket specialist Vittorio Strosek. The exclusivity of this rare gem lies not only in its custom color scheme but also in its distinctive Strosek-designed widebody, complemented by poly-ellipsoid headlamps.

Under the hood, the heart of the car is a 3.6-liter, six-cylinder Boxer engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. It's not just about power, though - this Speedster benefits from a Strosek upgraded suspension system, sitting on 17-inch OZ wheels.

Step inside, and you'll be greeted by factory fixed-back Recaro bucket seats, finished in a blend of black and Maritime Blue. The interior boasts modern conveniences such as air conditioning, a Sony Bluetooth stereo, and a Strosek-branded tachometer. There are just 5,907 original miles on the odometer.

Accompanied by a Porsche Certificate of Authenticity and a clean CarFax, this exceedingly rare Strosek Mega Speedster takes its place in the Porsche Registry, a document of its esteemed pedigree. It will go under the hammer during Mecum Auction's Kissimmee 2024 sale with an estimated auction price ranging between $300,000 and $350,000.

