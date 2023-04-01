Listen to this article

If you're into slot cars and automotive history, there's something up for sale right now that's a perfect balance of both. A Porsche 917 Le Mans Slot Car Raceway is currently up for bid at Bring a Trailer.

Created by Slot Mods of Detroit, Michigan, the slot car track is housed within a replica Porsche 917 body that is finished in blue with period Gulf livery. The shell features a clamshell design that can be opened remotely, revealing a 13-foot-long by 6-foot-wide track layout that was inspired by the racecourse as depicted in the 1971 movie Le Mans.

Constructed of wood, the dual-lane track features hand-painted track surfaces, structures, signs, landscaping, and spectators. The track is equipped with trackside lighting, Armco-style railings, and grandstands, and is wired for use with a 120-volt power source. The layout features two hairpin turns bordered by hay bales, trees, and shrubbery.

Meanwhile, the pit area features crew stations, covered workshops, fenced car storage, and a two-tier grandstand that faces the straightaway. Miniature figurines positioned around the course depict track workers, drivers, and spectators, and corporate logos displayed trackside include Shell, Agip, Champion, Girling, Bilstein, and Solex.

Included with the raceway are two stools, two controllers, and an assortment of 19 slot cars, each finished in period livery and outfitted with a driver. Probably the most notable pieces were a Ford GT40 modified as a camera car, a Ferrari 512 Coda Lunga, a Lola T70, a Porsche 917 in Martini livery, and a Porsche 917 in Gulf livery depicting the #20 car driven by Steve McQueen in Le Mans. Also included is the Porsche 917K wearing Salzburg livery that won the 1970 24 Hours of Le Mans with Hans Herrmann and Richard Atwood behind the wheel.

The Slot Mods Porsche 917 Le Mans Slot Car Raceway is definitely a work of art, showcasing attention to detail and craftsmanship that are worth the penny. Speaking of which, the current bid for this work is at $85,000 as of this writing. The bidding ends in four days.