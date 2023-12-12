Lamborghini is currently working on a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the Urus, but we stumbled upon a very different kind of hybrid Urus. This one doesn’t have any electrification, instead it combines a twin-turbo V8 with a six-wheel layout.

This beast has been showing up briefly online over the last few weeks and a new short video on YouTube finally gives us a closer look at the project. It's a heavily modified Urus with three axles and six wheels. The weirdest part is that there’s no open cargo bed like a truck but a fully enclosed area with a rear hatch. The build looks almost completely finished at this point, aside from a few visible touches that could probably be painted.

But that’s not just an elongated Urus with six wheels. Many exterior components are exclusive to the SUV, including that brutal rear diffuser, the additional lip spoiler on the roof, and the extended wheel arches. Those wheels aren’t stock either.

The big question here is: Who built it? Credits go to a company called South Florida Jeeps, which is responsible for the six-wheeled behemoth. If that name doesn’t ring a bell, this company also makes Wranglers and Broncos with six wheels (see the related links above) under its Apocalypse Manufacturing brand. We reached out to the aftermarket studio and got some juicy details.

The company confirmed that the wheels at the back are actually motorized. Apocalypse Manufacturing confirmed the second and third axles work in tandem, making the Urus an even more capable machine. The company told us no tweaks were made as the stock 4.0-liter V8 as it was potent enough with its 641 horsepower.