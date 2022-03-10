The team at Apocalypse Manufacturing took a new Ford Bronco and converted it into a fully functional six-wheel-drive vehicle. The Dark Horse is what the company calls this mean creation because this stallion has a mean streak.

In front, the Ford Bronco 6x6 features a new bumper with a light bar in the center and stacked lamps on each side. It also has some huge tow hooks. The upgraded suspension gives the rig a 4.0-inch (10.16-centimeter) lift.

Gallery: Apocalypse Dark Horse Ford Bronco 6X6

33 Photos

Apocalypse Manufacturing pushes the twin-turbo V6's output to 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts). The tweaks include revised software, larger injectors, increasing the boost, and a new exhaust.

The bigger changes are at the back. The company extends the bed and fenders to make room for the extra axle. A revised roof panel has extra side and rear windows that aren't on a stock Bronco. A full-sized spare wheel mounts to the tailgate. The extension takes the vehicle's bumper-to-bumper length to 225 inches (5.715 meters).

The Bronco Manufacturing rides on rugged, 37-inch Milestar Patagonia M/T tires. The dry mud on the sidewalls in a few of the images tells us that Apocalypse 6x6 is getting some off-road use from this truck.

The reupholstered interior has marine-grade leather in a brown-and-black color scheme.

The builds from Apocalypse Manufacturing include the Ram-TRX-based Warlord. For $250,000, buyers get a burly truck with a lifted ride height and a style bar over the bed. Power remains unchanged from a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 making 702 horsepower (534 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (881 Newton-meters) of torque.

There's also the Jeep-Gladiator-based Hellfire. The company offers them with a variety of engines, including a GM-sourced LS3 V8, Hellcat V8, or a 3.0-liter twin-turbo diesel. It has a menacing front end with squinting lights and a bulging hood.

Apocalypse Manufacturing isn't alone in working on a six-wheeled-drive Bronco. Maxlider Brothers Customs showed a rendering for one in 2021. The company said a build started at $399,000, and it intended to begin deliveries in 2022.

Ford is expanding the Bronco lineup with several new entries and options. The Raptor model is the most notable one on the way. There's also the Everglades that comes with a snorkel from the factory. There's also the HOSS 3.0 package for the Wild Trak trim level.