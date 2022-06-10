Listen to this article

Apocalypse Manufacturing isn't a company that likes to hide in the crowd. The Florida-based tuner builds wild-looking six-wheeled off-road vehicles and other upgrades designed to tweak the vehicle's design. The latest from the company is its new Oculus front grumper that features a single massive light bar across the front end.

Apocalypse's grille/bumper combination features a single light bar that measures 52 inches long. It's the grumper's stand-out feature, and it sits above a seven-slotted grille that sits between a pair of tow hooks positioned low on the face. It's a menacing-looking package that is reminiscent of a Clone Trooper's helmet from Star Wars. The tuner says the LED light bar pumps out 15,000 lumens.

Gallery: Apocalypse Manufacturing Oculus front Grumper

8 Photos

The company has also announced that it's tweaking its engine lineup offering for its six-wheeled vehicles with the addition of the 6.4-liter V8 offered in the Dodge Charger and Challenger R/T Scat Pack models. The engine delivers a respectable 485 horsepower (362kilowatts) and 475 pound-feet (644 Newton-meters ) of torque. The new 6.4-liter V8 replaces the Chevrolet-sourced LS3 from the Corvette and joins the 800-hp (596 kW) Hellcat V8 already offered by the company.

The 6.4-liter V8 fits into Apocalypse's three Jeep-based model – the HellFire, the Sinister 6, and the Doomsday. Jay Leno got to experience the HellFire last summer, a heavily modified Jeep Gladiator pickup truck. It featured 40-inch tires, an eight-speed gearbox from a Ram 3500 HD, and the now-discontinued LS3 engine. It tipped the scales at a chunky 6,000 pounds (2,721 kilograms).

Earlier this year, Apocalypse debuted a new six-wheeled model called Dark Horse, which is a converted Ford Bronco. The upgrade included a revamped face, a 4.0-inch (10.16-centimeter) suspension lift, and a tweaked powertrain. Apocalypse increased the twin-turbo V6's output to 400 hp (298 kW) by installing larger injectors, increasing the boost, and installing a new exhaust system. Revised software ensured the tweaks operated as designed.

Apocalypse claims to have over 180 six-wheeled vehicles on the road today, and the expansion with a new engine, a new grumper, and a new Bronco model should see that number increase in the years to come.