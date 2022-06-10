Listen to this article

Apocalypse Manufacturing isn't a company that likes to hide in the crowd. The Florida-based tuner builds wild-looking six-wheeled off-road vehicles and other upgrades designed to tweak the vehicle's design. The latest from the company is its new Oculus front grumper that features a single massive light bar across the front end.

Apocalypse's grille/bumper combination features a single light bar that measures 52 inches long. It's the grumper's stand-out feature, and it sits above a seven-slotted grille that sits between a pair of tow hooks positioned low on the face. It's a menacing-looking package that is reminiscent of a Clone Trooper's helmet from Star Wars. The tuner says the LED light bar pumps out 15,000 lumens.

The company has also announced that it's tweaking its engine lineup offering for its six-wheeled vehicles with the addition of the 6.4-liter V8 offered in the Dodge Charger and Challenger R/T Scat Pack models. The engine delivers a respectable 485 horsepower (362kilowatts) and 475 pound-feet (644 Newton-meters ) of torque. The new 6.4-liter V8 replaces the Chevrolet-sourced LS3 from the Corvette and joins the 800-hp (596 kW) Hellcat V8 already offered by the company.

The 6.4-liter V8 fits into Apocalypse's three Jeep-based model – the HellFire, the Sinister 6, and the Doomsday. Jay Leno got to experience the HellFire last summer, a heavily modified Jeep Gladiator pickup truck. It featured 40-inch tires, an eight-speed gearbox from a Ram 3500 HD, and the now-discontinued LS3 engine. It tipped the scales at a chunky 6,000 pounds (2,721 kilograms).

Earlier this year, Apocalypse debuted a new six-wheeled model called Dark Horse, which is a converted Ford Bronco. The upgrade included a revamped face, a 4.0-inch (10.16-centimeter) suspension lift, and a tweaked powertrain. Apocalypse increased the twin-turbo V6's output to 400 hp (298 kW) by installing larger injectors, increasing the boost, and installing a new exhaust system. Revised software ensured the tweaks operated as designed.

Apocalypse claims to have over 180 six-wheeled vehicles on the road today, and the expansion with a new engine, a new grumper, and a new Bronco model should see that number increase in the years to come.

Sources: Apocalypse Manufacturing, South Florida Jeeps / YouTube

