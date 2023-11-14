In the age of electrification and downsizing, Lamborghini's V10 is beginning to look like a relic in the eyes of regulators. The naturally aspirated 5.2-liter engine will die next year when the last Huracan rolls off the assembly line. What will replace it? Pump up the volume to hear what sounds like a smaller gasoline unit earmarked for the future "entry-level" supercar.

Unusually long, this spy video takes us on the streets of Italy where we can see numerous supercars and SUVs carrying the raging bull badging. Some of the footage was recorded right outside the factory in Sant'Agata Bolognese. The 19-minute clip allows us to get up close and personal with the Huracan's successor wearing full camouflage and some Gallardo-esque stickers covering the headlights and taillights.

Lamborghini Huracan Successor Spy Shots

16 Photos

We also see Lamborghini's entire new car lineup and a couple of old Gallardos in the extended footage, but it's the prototype supercar that caught our attention. Sadly, it doesn't sound like it has that V10 FSI anymore. The exotic Italian marque has been dropping hints about a smaller engine featuring forced induction and hybrid assistance. The new powertrain is rumored to be a twin-turbo V8 working together with at least one electric motor. Whatever mill is behind those seats, we suspect it'll be linked to the Revuelto's dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission.

A pure electric mode has already been indirectly confirmed in a previous spy video. If we had to guess, EV range is likely going to be extremely limited. The Revuelto, Lamborghini's first hybrid, uses a tiny 3.8-kWh battery pack, rated at just six miles on a charge.

The styling appears to be evolutionary rather than revolutionary, but we'll wait for the camouflage to come off before casting any final verdicts on how the car looks. The disguise will be removed sometime in 2024. Next year Lamborghini will also introduce an updated Urus with a plug-in hybrid setup.

While both the Huracan and the Urus are still being built, all allocations have been filled for the remainder of production. That means you've missed your chance to buy the last pure internal-combustion Lambo. Of course, that's provided there aren't any more ultra-expensive special editions outside of the regular production run.