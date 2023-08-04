When Lamborghini celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2013, it came out with the Egoista, a Gallardo-based one-off with a single seat the Raging Bull kept for itself as it was never sold. Fast forward to 2023, the 60th birthday is celebrated with another special car based on the Gallardo's replacement, the Huracan. Not just any Huracan, but the adventurous, high-riding Sterrato that has also been turned into a one-of-a-kind machine.

Granted, we'd reckon is not nearly as interesting as the Egoista, but this "Opera Unica" Huracan Sterrato still has a lot going for it. Developed by Lamborghini's Ad Personam department in charge of creating highly customized cars, the unique V10 supercar has a special finish that takes after Sardinia's seas and skies. It boasts a hand-painted, three-color paint created to mimic the crystal effect of frozen liquid.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Opera Unica

31 Photos

The first coat of paint applied by Lamborghini was a solid Blu Amnis before Blu Grifo was etched into by hand, followed by Blu Fedra during a laborious process took over 370 hours to complete. The intricate paint job is complemented by the matte black roof and sills while the splitters and bulging wheel arches have the same look. In addition, the 19-inch wheels are also matte black to nicely round off the exterior tweaks.

As for the interior, the peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese decided to spruce it up with exposed carbon fiber surfaces and a Blu Delphinus leather. You can see it on the seats, dashboard, and door cards, while the dash and steering wheel combine that leather with specially dyed Alcantara. Unlike the Egoista that was never sold, the Huracan Sterrato Opera Unica is part of the 1,499-unit production run, as denoted by a special plaque mounted inside.

As a refresher, Lamborghini has already sold the Huracan's remaining production run, meaning you can't order it anymore. The last naturally aspirated V10 machine will be assembled in the second half of 2024 when the final ICE-only Urus will also be produced. Plug-in hybrid replacements for both will debut before the end of next year.