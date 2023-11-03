It's hard to believe that Lamborghini unveiled the Huracan a decade ago, deciding to unveil its "entry-level" supercar online in December 2013 before bringing it to the Geneva Motor Show a few months later. Production won't end until later in 2024, but the order books are already full, meaning the V10 machine is effectively sold out.

We've been sharing spy shots of the successor for a while now, and this fresh exclusive rendering attempts to peel off the camouflage from those prototypes that had the production body. Our digital design exercise creates the perfect opportunity to gather all the available information about the new baby Lamborghini many months ahead of its hotly anticipated world premiere.

What Will It Be Called?

If history has taught us anything, it's that Lamborghini typically names its cars after fighting bulls. The outgoing Huracan received its moniker after a fearless bull that fought in the southeast of the Iberian Peninsula, more specifically in Alicante. Lamborghini’s larger supercar, the Revuelto, got its name after another fighting bull, this time from the 1880s and originating from Barcelona.

The Gallardo that came before the Huracan and the Aventador that preceded the Revuelto were both named after fighting bulls, and so were many of the older models: Murcielago, Diablo, Jalpa, Urraco, Jarama, Espada, Islero, and the beautiful Miura. Not all of them followed this theme as the 350 GT, 400 GT, LM002, Countach, and the Silhouette were not linked to bullfighting.

Lamborghini Huracan Successor Spy Shots

16 Photos

What Will It Look Like?

Based on the spy shots, the Huracan successor won't be a major departure, much like the Revuelto isn't massively different than the Aventador. It looks as though Lamborghini will embrace the hexagon motif even further as recently spotted prototypes had the LED daytime running lights (and turn signals) made from a six-sided cluster mounted within the massive air intakes. The upper strip was a slim horizontal shape serving as the low/high beams. At the rear, the hexagon-shaped exhaust finisher will be mounted quite high since it'll be flanked by the taillights.

Predictably, the oh-so-familiar wedge shape and low-slung stance will soldier on, as will the desirable proportions only a mid-engine configuration can deliver. The early versions of a Lamborghini tend to have a cleaner design before wings, scoops, and other aero and cooling elements are added on subsequent hotter derivatives.

What's Under The Hood?

This is where the biggest changes will happen as the Volkswagen Group is retiring the naturally aspirated V10 engine. The Audi R8 is already dead, and the Huracan's demise next year will represent the end of the line for the high-revving NA. Lamborghini has already announced it will downsize to a six- or eight-cylinder mill. Rumor has it the ten-cylinder engine will make way for a V8 with a pair of turbochargers strapped on.

It is believed the turbos won't kick in until 7,000 rpm, so before reaching that threshold, the Huracan replacement will behave like an ICE supercar. Flat out, the engine could rev to 10,000 rpm, so not all hope is lost after adopting forced induction. The Italian exotic automaker has already announced the Revuelto's dual-clutch, eight-speed transmission is also earmarked for its smaller brother.

The presumed TT V8 won’t be all alone since it'll work together with at least one electric motor. Yes, the new model will be a plug-in hybrid with a small battery pack likely to provide a limited electric range. We'll remind you that the Revuelto has a 3.8-kWh pack good for about six miles of driving without sipping any gasoline.

As far as power is concerned, we're expecting the V8 PHEV setup to outpunch the V10, even with two fewer cylinders. Adding a pair of turbos and an electric motor will surely compensate for the downsizing if we're talking about output, especially in terms of torque. The Huracan lineup tops out at 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) while its maximum horsepower is 631 hp.

When Will We See It?

The folks from Sant'Agata Bolognese have confirmed an official debut is slated to take place by late next year. Consquently, the first deliveries are likely planned for early 2025. Knowing Lamborghini's modus operandi, it'll initially be available as a coupe, with a convertible likely to arrive 1-2 years after the model with the fixed roof.

How Much Will It Cost?

Well, a lot. A base Huracan is already about $250,000, and there's no reason to believe its successor will be cheaper. In fact, we'd be willing to bet it will command a premium, even after the loss of the V10. Manufacturing costs keep going up and that intricate plug-in hybrid setup can't be cheap to develop and build. Lamborghini might want to offset some of the added weight caused by the electrified powertrain by adding more carbon fiber, which would obviously be reflected in the sticker price.