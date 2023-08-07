The Lamborghini Gallardo gave the Italian brand a slightly more accessible supercar (relatively speaking in terms of the market) in the 2000s and 2010s. The one in this video is a particularly enthralling spec by featuring the six-speed manual with a gated shift pattern. It manages to hit nearly 199 miles per hour (320 kilometers per hour) on the autobahn.

Whether or not a gated manual performs better, the setup provides an aesthetic flourish to a vehicle's cabin by having a visual representation of the gearbox. It gives drivers a little connection to the car's mechanical parts.

It could be the microphone in the cabin, but this Gallardo doesn't sound particularly aggressive. Even when nearly reaching 200 mph, the engine's noise doesn't get deafening.

During this clip, the driver makes two runs that push the car to over 186 mph (300 kph). The autobahn appears to have light traffic on this day, which allows for stretching the Gallardo's legs.

The Gallardo debuted at the 2003 Geneva Motor Show as the brand's entry-level model to slot below the Murcielago. Initially, a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V10 behind the driver made 493 horsepower and 376 pound-feet – like in this car. There were more powerful versions later. A refresh in 2008 increased the engine displacement to 5.2 liters.

A gated six-speed manual gearbox (like in the car above) was available. Lamborghini also offered a six-speed single-clutch automated manual transmission branded as "e-gear."

Gallardo production ended on November 25, 2013, when the company built a 570-4 Spyder Performante in Rosso Mars red. Lamborghini made a total of 14,022 examples during the production run. At the time, the Gallardo had the highest production run of any model in the automaker's history.

Today, the Urus beats the Gallardo's production number, with over 15,000 units and counting. There are also over 20,000 Huracans on the road, but its assembly is nearing the end.

The Huracan's replacement debuts in late 2024. Spy shots provide some glimpses of the model's development.