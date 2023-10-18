It's not surprising that a driver who is speeding receives a fine for breaking the law. However, you wouldn't expect the ticket to be for an eye-watering $1.48 million. The guy doesn't have to worry about paying that massive amount, though.

The Georgia State Patrol pulled over Connor Cato in September for going 90 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone. This violates the state's Super Speeder Law that covers anyone going 75 mph or more on a two-lane road or 85 mph on a highway. The alleged perpetrator must make a mandatory court appearance. The state also sends an e-citation for $999,999.99 plus other costs. The result is Cato getting a notification of a $1.48 million fine.

The high amount is not actually enforced, according to a City of Savannah spokesperson speaking to WSAV News. "The programmers who designed the software used the largest number possible because super speeder tickets are a mandatory court appearance and do not have a fine amount attached to them when issued by police," the same spokesperson said. "Recorder’s Court is working on adjusting the language in e-citations in order to avoid future confusion."

The actual penalty for a speeding driver can't be more than $1,000 plus fees.

The Super Speeder Law mandates that drivers pay any local fines for speeding plus an additional $200 fee. If a person doesn't settle the ticket within 120 days, the state suspends the motorist's license, and there's an additional $50 charge. The fees collected help fund the trauma care hospital system in the state. The law went into effect on January 1, 2010.

Some countries around the world charge speeders in accordance with the person's income. For example, Finnish businessman Anders Wiklöf received a ticket for the equivalent of $129,400 (121,000 euros) for going 51 mph (82 kph) in a 31-mph (50-kph) zone. The police also suspended his license for ten days. "I really regret the matter and hope that the money is in any case used for healthcare through the treasury," Wiklöf told the Nya Åland newspaper at the time.

The record for the highest speeding ticket in the world comes from Switzerland. It also determines the amount to charge drivers based on the alleged perpetrator's income. This person received a fine the equivalent of $1,091,340 for going 106 mph (170 kph) over the speed limit, according to ABC News.