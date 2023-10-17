UPDATE: Motor1.com reached out to McLaren, and a spokesperson told us: "Unfortunately, we can't say more at this stage."

McLaren will celebrate its 60th anniversary at the Velocity Invitational running from November 10 through 12 at Sonoma Raceway in California. The brand will bring a collection of classic models to the event but will also unveil "a very special supercar" there.

Unfortunately, we don't know anything else about the model yet. McLaren hasn't released any images of the machine. "The planned reveal will involve both superstar drivers and a car that will take fans’ breath away," according to the company.

We don't have any official technical details about the new supercar. In May 2023, McLaren said it had a new hybrid V8 coming. Company CEO Michael Leiters said: "Our new high-performance, hybrid V8 powertrain will form an integral part of McLaren’s next-generation product line-up delivering best-in-class performance and thrilling driver engagement." The company Ricardo will handle the powerplant's production.

Leiters previously said he didn't expect McLaren to offer a full EV supercar until the end of the decade. Before the company is willing to build one it has to offer the power, performance, and handling of a combustion-powered machine.

McLaren allegedly showed a new hybrid hypercar at a dealer meeting earlier this year. Although, it's not clear whether this is the vehicle that the automaker is bringing to the Velocity Invitational. The brand also reportedly presented a four-seat, four-door vehicle at the event for sellers.

McLaren will bring a mix of classic and modern vehicles to Velocity Invitational, too. The current machines will include the P1, Senna, Elva, and LT models. The McLaren M1A Elva from the 1966 Elvis Presley movie Spinout will be there. Plus, visitors will be able to see Niki Lauda’s 1984 Formula One World Championship-winning MP4/2A-1, Lewis Hamilton's 2008 MP4/23A-05, and an MP4/6-10 driven by Ayrton Senna.

The automaker will also have quite a few racing stars at the event. They'll include Formula One driver Lando Norris and IndyCar Series competitors Pato O’Ward, Alexander Rossi, David Malukas, and Tony Kanaan. Former Formula One driver Stefan Johansson and five-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Derek Bell will also be in attendance.