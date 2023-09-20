The McLaren GT gets four small-run special-edition models from the McLaren Special Operations personalization division that are exclusive to the UK. The cars feature unique colors and interior materials. They are each limited to just two examples for a total production of eight vehicles.

The four exclusive exterior colors have links to McLaren's past. Cerulean Blue was originally for the P1 supercar. XP Green appeared on a prototype F1 road car. Sarigan Quartz appeared on the Speedtail XP2. Cyber Yellow is a new shade but is based on the existing Volcano Yellow color. The automaker tweaks the pearlescent coat to create a silver-and-white sparkle effect.

Gallery: McLaren GT By MSO

12 Photos

The special colors have the MSO Black Pack, including gloss black mirror caps, upper window trim, and exhaust accents. The roof and wheels have the same finish.

The cabin features diamond-pattern quilted stitching in the same color as the exterior. The MSO logo is on the headrests. A debossed Union Jack is on the armrest and key fob.

The GT debuted in 2019 as a grand tourer offering 14.83 cubic feet of rear luggage space and 5.3 cubic feet of storage in front. It uses a twin-turbto 4.0-liter V8, making 620 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. The engine connects to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The car can hit 62 miles per hour in 3.2 seconds. An adaptive suspension uses sensors to read the road ahead to keep the ride comfortable.

The MSO division previously modified a McLaren GT to display at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Concept Car Lawn in 2019. It featured the unique color MSO Defined Flux Silver for much of the body and MSO Bespoke Satin Graphite on the front splitter, mirrors, rear bumper, diffuser, and brake calipers. The MSO Bright Pack added chrome trim around the windows. The car also had titanium exhaust surrounds. The cabin featured a mix of Flux White Leather and Satin Graphite Leather. Silver-tinted carbon fiber adorned the shift paddles and steering wheel clasp.