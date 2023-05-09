McLaren confirms that it has a new hybrid V8 on the way. For now, the British brand is not going into detail about the powerplant's specifics like displacement, power output, or info about the electric motor.

"Our new high-performance, hybrid V8 powertrain will form an integral part of McLaren’s next-generation product line-up delivering best-in-class performance and thrilling driver engagement," said McLaren Automotive CEO Michael Leiters

McLaren will continue its long-standing relationship with Ricardo for building the new hybrid V8. The engine constructor has been a partner with the automaker going back to the 12C in 2011. In that time, Ricardo has made around 34,000 powertrains for the company.

Ricardo builds the engines in Shoreham-by-Sea, England. It then ships the powerplants to the McLaren Production Centre in Woking, which is about 50 miles away.

"We are extremely pleased to have concluded this new engine supply agreement with McLaren Automotive for their next generation high-performance V8 powertrain, which extends the long-term relationship between both companies into the next decade," said Ricardo CEO Graham Ritchie.

Recent info suggests that McLaren is preparing a hybrid flagship model for 2026. The hybrid tech allegedly weighs 70 percent less than what the company currently uses. There's speculation the model could be a successor to the hybrid Speedtail with 1,055 horsepower as part of the brand's Ultimate Series range.

McLaren's first four-seat, four-door model is allegedly coming in 2028. There's speculation that it might be an SUV to compete against models like the Aston Martin DBX, Ferrari Purosangue, and Lamborghini Urus.

The 750S is the latest model in the McLaren lineup. It replaces the 720S but carries over some elements from the earlier vehicle. Power now comes from a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 making 740 hp and 590 pound-feet of torque. There are updates to the seven-speed sequential gearbox and a shorter final drive ratio. The 750S hits 60 miles per hour in 2.7 seconds and has a top speed of 206 mph.

McLaren is taking orders for the 750S now. The coupe starts at $331,240 after the $5,000 destination fee and mandatory $2,240 Americas Accessory Pack. The Spider goes for $352,240.