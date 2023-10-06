McLaren has opened its largest standalone showroom in the world in Dubai. The new facility is located next to the brand’s largest service center, giving the brand a solid foundation in the company’s largest market in the region.

The 10,225-square-foot facility (950 square meters) is one of over 100 locations in more than 40 markets for the automaker. The new showroom features a vast display gallery and a McLaren Special Operations (MSO) studio to facilitate bespoke commissions.

Gallery: New McLaren Dubai Showroom Opens

5 Photos

McLaren built its largest showroom next to its largest service center in the world, which opened in 2022. The automaker says a dedicated team of McLaren-trained engineers is operating the facility, which is “future proofed.” They have more than 40 years of combined experience with McLaren. The company can service up to 150 vehicles a month at the location.

The showroom’s opening coincided with the regional launch of the McLaren 750S. The automaker’s new supercar debuted in April, refining the formula presented by its predecessor. Powering it is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine making 740 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, with a revised seven-speed sequential gearbox routing power to the rear wheels.

The engine can propel the 750S to 60 miles per hour in 2.7 seconds in both coupe and convertible forms. The sprint to 125 mph takes 7.2 and 7.3 seconds for the two body styles, respectively. The convertible is also slightly slower to 186 mph – 19.6 versus 20.4 seconds. Both variants can reach a 206-mph top speed.

The 750S debuted with a $324,000 price tag in the US for the coupe, which doesn’t include the $5,000 transportation and port processing fees or the $2,240 American Accessory Pack. The Spider starts at $345,000, but those prices haven’t stifled demand. McLaren says the 750S is sold out “well into 2024.”

McLaren also showed off its high-performance Artura hybrid at the new showroom, which is ramping up production now. It’s a model that lacks the brand’s twin-turbocharged V8 engine and instead uses a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 and an electric motor to produce 671 hp and 531 lb-ft of torque. The motor draws its power from a 7.4-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery.