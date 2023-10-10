The next-generation Chevrolet Corvette in ZR1 trim hasn’t exactly been a secret so far as we’ve already seen several heavily camouflaged prototypes testing in different locations around the United States. It seems that the automaker is moving the development to the Old Continent where at least two different prototypes were recently caught testing on the Nurburgring.

But that’s not even the most interesting part. Our spy photographers on the track spied trial vehicles with Michigan registration plates and they were all wearing just a thin layer of camouflage foil. Gone is the black heavy disguise seen on the previous prototypes and we can finally see more of the performance vehicle’s exterior design.

After spending a considerable amount of time looking at those photos, we’d like to point out a number of details. First, that giant wing at the back looks different than the spoilers seen on all previous prototypes. It has a different design and size compared to the Z06 specification wings which test cars photographed in the US were equipped with. It's worth pointing out that one of the prototypes at the 'Ring still has the more curved Z06 wing. Also, the prototypes on the Nurburgring have Michelin Pilot Sport tires on all four corners.

For now, it seems that the front fascia of the Corvette ZR1 has an almost identical design to the Z06, aside from the section above the center grille where the gloss black bar appears to be missing. At the back, we could not find any changes compared to the Z06, including its most prominent feature – the quad exhaust pipe layout in the center of the rear diffuser.

Those pipes are probably connected to a 5.5-liter V8 engine. In the Z06 where it is naturally aspirated, this unit generates 670 horsepower. In the new ZR1, the V8 is expected to gain a pair of turbochargers bringing that output to somewhere around 850 hp, according to different sources. The only available transmission choice will reportedly be an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Seeing the Corvette ZR1 with less camouflage is a hint that we are getting closer to the performance car’s official debut, which might even be accompanied by some sort of a lap record at the Nurburgring. Of course, this is just an assumption but we know for sure the ZR1 will be followed by an even more powerful Zora variant, which is expected to have an output of 1,000 hp. An all-electric version has already been confirmed and it seems certain that it will have a dual-motor setup for an all-wheel-drive capability.