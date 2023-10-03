Starting at $291,650, the 2024 Porsche 911 S/T isn’t cheap. It is currently the lightest member of the 911 family and is a potential future collectible. Not many can afford a car that costs almost $375,000 with all options and it seems that even those who can actually buy one won't get full ownership during the first 12 months. Don’t get the idea? The automaker's head of the 911 and 718 model lines, Frank Moser, explains it.

"When the 911 S/T – marking 60 years of the 911 – was announced, we received unprecedented interest in the car, far outnumbering the number destined for the US," Moser told The Drive during a media roundtable at the Rennsport Reunion 7. "We want to ensure that cars are available to true enthusiasts, to be driven and enjoyed for years to come. For this reason, those allocated a 911 S/T in the US will be required to adhere to an agreed minimum retention period, set at one year. In practice, this will mean that cars in the US will initially be leased for this period before ownership is transferred."

Moser also said the process is unique to the 911 S/T and the first customers' cars are expected to arrive in the spring of next year. The model is the most expensive member of the 992 family by a wide margin, and is also the costliest new Porsche money can buy today. That doesn’t mean there won’t be enough people who would invest close to $400,000 and try to flip the car for a quick revenue, though. Porsche wants to block those resellers with its new ownership contract.

But – generally speaking – is the 911 S/T worth the money? Well, we will give you the facts and you can decide for yourself. As mentioned above, it is currently the lightest new 911, and with a 518-horsepower flat-six borrowed from the 911 GT3 RS under the hood, it surely doesn’t lack in the power department, too. Each of the 1,963 examples planned for production has a six-speed manual gearbox. Sure, we are not sold on Porsche's $43,390 Paint to Sample Plus program that paints your 911 S/T in "any technically feasible solid or metallic color based on a submitted color sample," but other than that, the car is probably worth every cent.