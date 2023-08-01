The 2024 Porsche 911 S/T debuts combining elements from the GT3 Touring and GT3 RS to create a lightweight, road-focused model that harkens back to the 1969 911 S. Porsche is making just 1,963 examples of them, and prices in the United States start at $291,650 after the $1,650 destination charge. The public debut will be at the Rennsport Reunion 7 that will start on September 28, and deliveries will begin in spring 2024.

The 911 S/T weighs 3,056 pounds giving it the lowest weight of any 992-generation 911. It tips the scales at 70 pounds less than a 911 GT3 Touring with a manual gearbox.

Porsche uses carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic components for the hood, front fenders, doors, roof, rear axle anti-roll bar, and the back's stiffening shear panel. The wheels, which measure 20 inches in front and 21 inches at the tail, are magnesium. Ceramic-composite brakes are standard. The rear-axle steering system is absent from this vehicle. The starter battery is a lithium-ion unit. Plus, there's lightweight glass and less sound deadening than other 911 variants.

Power comes from the 4.0-liter flat-six engine making 518 horsepower from the GT3 RS. The only gearbox is a close-ratio six-speed manual. Porsche fits a unique lightweight clutch and single-mass flywheel that reduces the rotating mass by 23 pounds. The automaker claims the car: "now builds revs with especially bracing speed and directness."

The 911 S/T accelerates to 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds versus 3.2 seconds to 62 mph for a GT3 RS. The top speed is 186 mph.

Porsche keeps the body looking smooth. There are vents on the nose like on the 911 GT3 with the Touring Package. The company adds a small Gurney flap to the active rear spoiler.

The 911 S/T's cabin comes with either carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic bucket seats or four-way-adjustable Sports Seats Plus. The upholstery is available in Classic Cognac cloth with black pinstripes or two-tone semi-aniline leather in a mix of Black and Classic Cognac. The instrument cluster and Chrono package's clock have green highlights.

The 911 S/T is available with an optional Heritage Design Package. It comes with a Shore Blue Metallic body and wheels in the white color Ceramica. Buyers can specify numbers from 0 to 99 for the roundels on each door. The badges are in the classic Porsche design and appear on the nose, wheel center caps, steering wheel, and headrests.

Buyers of the 911 S/T can choose to pair their car with the special edition Porsche Design Chronograph 1 – 911 S/T watch (above). It has three subdials for the running second's hand and stopwatch functions. The image of a six-speed manual is between the 1 and 2 o'clock markers. There are also day and date displays. The timepiece has a titanium case, and the winding rotor shares a design with this car's wheels. The dial matches the green accents from the vehicle's instrument panel. The watch costs $13,500 and is limited to 1,963 pieces.

If this timepiece doesn't match your style, Porsche Design released the Chronograph 1 – 75 Years Porsche Edition – that's limited to 475 examples and costs $11,000.

Confusingly, Porsche used the 911 ST name internally in 1969 but marketed the model as the 911 S. It was a performance-focused model with tweaks to the engine. chassis, and wheels.