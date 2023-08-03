You should know by now that, when it comes to options on Porsche vehicles, choices abound. You should also know that costs abound, and that holds especially true for special-edition models like the new 911 S/T. It already has an eye-watering base price of $291,600, but run wild with options and you'll quickly add the equivalent of a new 718 Cayman S to the sticker. And that doesn't include $13,500 for the cool matching watch.

If you haven't figured it out yet, the Porsche 911 S/T configurator is already up and we jumped in to build the ultimate version. By that, we mean most expensive version and we arrived at a not-insignificant sum of – wait for it – $374,600. It's easily the priciest Porsche 911 in the 992 family by a wide margin, and for that matter, the most expensive new Porsche currently for sale, full stop. But it doesn't have to be if you can do without two purely aesthetic options.

Gallery: 2024 Porsche 911 S/T

50 Photos

The first is Porsche's Paint to Sample Plus. This takes the paint-to-sample feature to a fully custom level, meaning you supply Porsche with "any technically feasible solid or metallic color based on a submitted color sample" and that's the color your car will be. It's offered on other Porsche vehicles, but for the 911 S/T it adds $43,390 to the price. On the flip side, simple shades of white and black are free, or you can pay $4,220 for one of six special colors.

The other supremely pricey add-on might be harder to pass up. It's the $20,360 Heritage Design Package, which pays homage to the 911's 60th birthday. It's how you get the bold Porsche graphics and roundels on the sides, classic Porsche crests on the hood and wheels, gold 911 S/T branding on the back, and the Heritage Design two-tone interior with black and cognac, among other items.

It's also the only way to get the Shore Blue Metallic paint, though Porsche does allow buyers to combine this package with paint-to-sample. Whether that's an error in the configurator is unclear, but choosing just these two options adds no less than $63,750 to the price. Yikes.

Moreover, the Heritage Design Package removes nearly all other interior choices for colors or materials. Brushed aluminum door sills are available for $1,180, and you can add leather to the seat backrest shells for $1,900. The Chrono Package is automatically checked when you choose the heritage upgrade, and it also removes custom options for key fobs, owner's manual wallets, and floormats.

Items you can get include the front-axle lift system (arguably a must-have) for $3,670. Range-topping LED Matrix headlights are a $4,010 add-on, and plugging in a Bose surround stereo costs $1,600. A plethora of trim and tech features factor into the final price, and if we're paying this much for a 911, you damn well better believe we're ponying up $2,000 for the delivery experience in Los Angeles. And that, friends, is how you spend $374,600 on a new Porsche.

Is it worth the price? We are talking about a supremely fast 911 here, powered by the same 518-horsepower flat-six you get in the 911 GT3 RS. It's also exclusively paired with a six-speed manual transmission, and with just 1,963 planned for production, it will be a properly rare vehicle.

