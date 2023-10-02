The Porsche Vision 357 debuted in January 2023 as part of the German automaker's year-long 75th anniversary celebration. It imagined the classic 356 model for the modern world riding on the underpinnings from a 718 Cayman GT4 RS. Artist Hakosan Design has now imagined a track version in a new rendering.

The Vision 357 R is purely a what-if design. There's no indication that Porsche plans to build a concept like this, but Porsche has a particular formula for its track machines that Hakosan Design applies to this vehicle.

Porsche Vision 357 R Rendering Porsche Vision 357 Concept

Porsche Vision 357 R Rendering Porsche Vision 357 Concept

In front, the Vision 357 R rendering features vertically oriented headlights on the outer corners, whereas the original concept has circular lamps that the bodywork conceals behind perforated sections. The racer also has a big vent in the hood that would presumably channel air from the lower fascia over the hood and to the big rear wing. Louvers are on top of the fenders.

Along the sides, the front fenders are wider, and the wheels are larger. They feature a copper finish with spokes that end in Y-shaped spokes. Rather than rear-facing cameras, this rendering gives the vehicle proper side mirrors.

Gallery: Porsche Vision 357 R Rendering

8 Photos

Where the Vision 357 has a smooth tail, the R rendering looks more like a 911. A fin is on the back section of the roof. There's a louvered section and NACA ducts on the rear deck.

The Vision 357 R has proper headlights, but the lamps are absent on Porsche's concept. The lower section has a diffuser, and the exhaust pipes are closer together than on the original show car.

Hakosan Design imagines the Vision 357 R using a 4.2-liter flat-six, making 650 horsepower and weighing 2,425 pounds (1,100 kilograms). For comparison, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS produces 493 hp and 331 pound-feet from a 4.0-liter flat-six powerplant.

Porsche expanded the concept range at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed by introducing the Vision 357 Speedster. As the name suggests, this one removes the roof from the earlier model. A tonneau cover conceals the passenger side. This one used the electric powertrain from the 718 GT4 e-Performance and the chassis from the 718 GT4 Clubsport.

If you want to know our take on the Porsche Vision 357 concept, watch this episode of Rambling About Cars: