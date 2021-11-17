We've already seen the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS. The ultimate evolution of the 718 Cayman family debuted just ahead of this, which you could say is the ultimate racing evolution of the family. It's the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport, designed and built solely for taming tracks as a turn-key race car. That means the Clubsport isn't street legal, but hey, that's what the new Cayman GT4 RS is for.

The Clubsport basically takes all the RS goodies and turns them to 11, starting with the 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six mounted behind the driver, connected to the seven-speed dual-clutch PDK gearbox. Like the RS, the engine has roots with the 911 GT3, though in the Clubsport, it produces 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) on the dot. That's an increase of 75 hp (56 kW) from the previous Clubsport, and Porsche also offers two exhaust systems depending on noise requirements at tracks. With the naturally-aspirated mill spinning to 9,000 rpm, it certainly makes a bit of noise.

The engine works with an upgraded suspension system that includes revised damper technology. You get two-way adjustable shocks, adjustable anti-roll bars, adjustable ride height, adjustable camber and toe... basically everything about the suspension is adjustable. Porsche gives the Clubsport three different spring rates, and to corral the power, racing brakes using 15-inch multi-piece rotors are installed. Special programming for Porsche's Stability Management System focuses on track-attack while including switches for traction and anti-lock brake functions.

Visually speaking, the GT4 RS and the Clubsport are virtually identical. Both cars enjoy significant aero upgrades including the adjustable rear wing, though the Clubsport boasts additional settings. GT3-inspired fender vents, upgraded diffusers, front dive planes, and a larger front spoiler help the GT4 RS Clubsport stick to the tarmac. Porsche also uses a special flax-based fiber instead of carbon fiber for many of the Clubsport's body panels, offering lightweight construction that's also environmentally friendly.

Truth be told, the Clubsport isn't much different front the GT4 RS, mechanically speaking anyway. The real changes come in the form of race-ready equipment that turns the Cayman into a proper race car. Standard safety gear includes a welded roll cage with a Recaro racing seat, a six-point harness, and a full fire-suppression system. A 30.4-gallon fuel cell feeds the engine, and a three-point air-jack system is installed underneath.

Added foam on the driver's side makes the GT4 RS Clubsport legal for the SRO racing series. To that end, Porsche says the GT4 RS Clubsport is FIA-ready right from the factory, and cars are already slated for competition in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and the SRO GT4 America and GT America series, starting in 2022.

"We thrive on competition, and will always push for improvements," said Volker Holzmeyer, President and CEO of Porsche Motorsport North America. "This is what our customer teams expect of us and what we demand of ourselves at Porsche. Acting on their feedback, we've made the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport more capable than ever. It's quicker, even more rewarding and confidence-inspiring to drive – exactly what drivers competing in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and SRO series need to be successful."

Getting behind the wheel will cost drivers $229,000 before tax. The cars are available for purchase through Porsche Motorsport North America.