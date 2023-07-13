Porsche is in a festive mood at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed where it's celebrating the 75th anniversary of its first car, the 356 No. 1 Roadster. To mark the special occasion, the folks from Zuffenhausen have created a modern-day interpretation of the iconic open-top sports car. The new Vision 357 Speedster is a roofless follow-up to the Vision 357 Concept introduced at the beginning of the year.

While the coupe was based on the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, the equally stunning speedster traces its roots to the 718 GT4 e-Performance. Yes, it's electric. It sources the chassis from the 718 GT4 Clubsport and combines it with the electric motors and battery tech of the Mission R concept. Featuring a one-sided tonneau cover, the one-off proudly carries "75" logos as a nod to the original 356.

Porsche Vision 357 Speedster concept

Sitting on 20-inch magnesium center-lock wheels equipped with carbon fiber hubcaps, the Vision 357 Speedster has a wraparound front hood and fender-mounted cameras instead of side mirrors. There are holes in the body for the headlights and taillights while the third brake light is neatly integrated in the vertical rear vents. Porsche chose a two-tone finish by combining Marble Grey and Grivelo Grey Metallic also used for the wheels, combined with Miami Blue accents throughout the exterior.

Stepping inside, there's a low-mounted seat with a carbon fiber reinforced plastic shell built into the monocoque and equipped with a six-point racing harness. The minimalist cabin has a carbon fiber dashboard with a transparent instrument cluster and does away with regular door handles by using fabric straps to shave off weight. The Miami Blue accents we saw on the outside continue in the cabin on the few individual controls as well as on the steering wheel.

Following its public appearance this week at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Vision 357 Speedster will also be showcased at the end of September during the Rennsport Reunion in the United States at Laguna Seca.