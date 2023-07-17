Porsche revealed the stunning Mission X concept study last month. The automaker has no plans to produce it yet, but that won’t stop it from taking the car on tour. It will visit the US for the first time this fall when it debuts at this year’s Rennsport Reunion 7.

The Rennsport Reunion will start on Thursday, September 28, and run through Sunday, October 1, at Raceway Laguna Seca in California, each day packed with motoring activities. The event is a gathering of Porsche race cars and drivers, making it the perfect venue to introduce the Mission X to America. Porsche Motorsport North America CEO Alwin Springer and three-time IMSA GT2 champion Patrick Long will serve as the grand marshals.

The Mission X is a glimpse into Porsche’s potential future while following the skid marks left by the 959, Carrera GT, and 918 Spyder. It certainly has the looks, but the automaker didn’t divulge much about the all-electric powertrain. The concept offers at least one horsepower per 2.2 pounds of weight.

When Porsche set out to design the Mission X, it did so to create the fastest road-legal vehicle on the Nurburgring Nordschleife should the model ever enter production. If Porsche builds it, it must also generate more downforce than the current 911 GT3 — more than 900 pounds at 124 miles per hour and 1,895 lbs at 177 mph.

The EV will feature a 900-volt architecture that Porsche says will allow the Mission X to charge roughly twice as quickly as the Taycan Turbo S. It has staggered 20- and 21-inch ultra-lightweight magnesium wheels, side-view cameras instead of mirrors, and the same wheelbase as the 918 Spyder while being six inches shorter at 177 inches long and 2 inches wider at 78.7.

It’s unclear how likely Porsche is to produce the new electric hypercar. There’s certainly a spot in the lineup for such a model as the brand launches more EVs, and according to Porsche CEO Oliver Blume, it is under consideration. He told Motor1.com last month that the company will consider building it “during the month,” but it has yet to officially announce the concept’s potential future.

Until Porsche officially gives the green light, the Mission X is just a concept, and one you can see in person in America this fall. A four-day general admission and paddock ticket to Rennsport Reunion 7 costs $205 (+$12.18 fee. Single-day tickets are $100 (+$8.50 fee) for Thursday and Friday and $135 (+$9.73 fee) for Saturday and Sunday tickets. Two- and three-day ticket packages are also available. Campsites are also available for a price.