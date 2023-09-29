ABT Sportsline, the primary tuner for the VW Group, is trying its hand with Lamborghini. Its current project is the ABT Urus Scatenato, which translates as "unleashed" or "raging, wild" in Italian. Limited to 99 units, the Urus Scatenato promises to live up to its name, unleashing a mix of performance and exclusivity.

As it does with Audi sedans and wagons, ABT starts with the performance-oriented versions of the Lamborghini Urus, adds power, and makes subtle design enhancements. The Urus Performante is no slouch in the engine room, producing 666 horsepower from a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine. Yet somehow, ABT finds an additional 144 hp using its Power R technology.

To help channel the additional power, ABT refines the Urus Scatenato's aerodynamics. The SUV gets a cohesive spoiler with a center blade up front with a modified rear skirt and wing to enhance the Urus' aggressive appearance and generate additional downforce.

Continuing the theme of subtle enhancements, carbon fiber is used throughout the Urus. It adorns the engine compartment cover, release, and engine cover. Inside, glossy exposed carbon fiber is the dominant design element. It covers the seat frame trim, gearshift, and other trim pieces.

The exterior also gets the exposed carbon fiber treatment on its mirror caps, wing flares, side skirts, and hood vents. It adds to the menace implied by the ABT High-Performance IRL 23-inch wheels. Furthermore, the exhaust system, equipped with ABT 4-pipe titanium tailpipe tips, offers the perfect soundtrack for the Sctenato's V8.

As a whole, the Urus Scatenato is similar to the Audi RS Q8 Signature Edition ABT developed last year. The Q8 shares its platform with the Porsche Cayenne and Lamborghini Urus and uses a variation of the 4.0 twin-turbo V8 producing 790 hp. It's good for 0 to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.2 seconds. With enough runway, it will see 196 mph, making it noticeably faster than the stock RS Q8.

ABT Sportsline has not provided performance numbers for the Urus Scatenato, but it's a good bet the raging version of the Urus will see similar improvements. And if a stock Urus Performante is faster than a Porsche Cayman GTS 4.0 around Hockenheim, imagine what it can do with another 144 hp.