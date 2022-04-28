Because of how things are in the Volkswagen Group's hierarchy, the Audi RS Q8 will never be allowed to top the likes of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, let alone the Lamborghini Urus. If you prefer the model carrying the Four Rings over the ones from Zuffenhausen and Sant'Agata Bolognese, tuners will happily take Ingolstadt's flagship SUV to the next level. Case in point, ABT is unleashing its Signature Edition with supercar levels of performance.

Touted as being a "Racing Utility Vehicle," the amped-up RS Q8 uses an upgraded twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that now makes a colossal 790 horsepower (589 kilowatts). Torque is also substantially up, hitting four digits, at 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft). With the newly gained aftermarket muscle, Audi's speedy luxobarge hits 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in 3.2 seconds, thus shaving off 0.6s from the official sprint time. Flat out, it'll do 196 mph (315 km/h).

Audi RS Q8 Signature Edition By ABT

55 Photos

To unlock these numbers, ABT changed the intercooler and turbos as well as remapped the engine’s ECU. Additional modifications included a stainless steel exhaust system with massive quad tips featuring 105-mm finishers. In terms of appearance, there’s carbon fiber just about everywhere you look, including on the aerodynamic body kit.

From the prominent front splitter to the aggressive rear diffuser, ABT’s RS Q8 upgraded body has a multitude of add-ons. The side profile reveals beefier skirts and 23-inch wheels wrapped around in 295/35 R23 tires. Inside, carbon fiber is once again the main theme as it has been applied even on the hood latch, the sides of the seats, and the back of the center console.

As you would expect, the performance SUV is not exactly cheap. The Kempten-based tuner is asking €129,900 ($136,600 at current exchange rates) for the package alone. Including the car, you're looking at an eye-watering €316,480 ($333,000). Only 96 Audi RS Q8s will be converted to the Signature Edition as a nod to 1896 when the company was founded.

These will be assembled by hand at a rate of no more than eight vehicles per month.