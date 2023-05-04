The German tuner Abt Sportsline specializes in modifying Volkswagen Group products, and its latest offering is the RS6 Legacy Edition. The company calls it the "crowning glory of two decades of RS6 history." The business is making just 200 of them.

Abt starts with the European-market RS6 Performance that makes 621 horsepower (463 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque. The tuner adds new turbos, an intercooler, and Power R software that pushes the output to 750 hp (559 kW) and 723 pound-feet (980 Nm). The company's exhaust ends in four, 4.016-inch (102-millimeter) diameter circular outlets.

Gallery: ABT Audi RS6 Legacy Edition

RS6 Legacy Edition rides on Abt's coilover dampers. The 22-inch forged wheels have a complex, jagged design.

The tuner also makes the RS6 Legacy Edition look more aggressive than the standard model. It adds carbon-fiber front skirt inserts and a modified intake grille for better air routing. The hood gains a carbon outlet that improves heat dissipation from the engine. The mirror caps gain jagged sections on their inside edge. The rear features a wing with elements of trim that extend down the hatchback. An RS6-LE-branded diffuser is beneath the bumper.

Abt adds Dinamica fabric to the dashboard, seat frame trim, gearshift paddles, and door still trim. The company's steering wheel has an Alcantara covering. The RS6-LE logo is on the seat backrests and floor mats.

Abt's price list for the RS6 Legacy Edition shows its cost at the equivalent of $113,265 (102,600 euros). However, the document doesn't specify if this is for the whole car or whether the buyer needs to contribute a donor vehicle for the work. Installation adds an additional $12,653.53 (11,462.08 euros).

The Audi RS6 E-Tron EV is the future of this nameplate. Powertrain details aren't yet available, but the A6 E-Tron concept has 470 hp and 590 lb-ft so we expect the output to higher than that. It rides on the Premium Platform Electric architecture that also underpins the upcoming Q6 E-Tron and Porsche Macan EV

The A6 E-Tron is coming as a 2024 model, and a wagon variant arrives about a year later. The timing for the electric RS6's premiere is still a mystery.