BMW has officially announced a contract extension for Oliver Zipse, who will continue to serve as the company’s Chairman of the Board of Management (CEO) until 2026. Zipse's journey within the firm's executive levels began in 2015 when he became a member of the Board of Management, eventually ascending to the position of Chairman in August 2019.

In a press release, Norbert Reithofer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BMW, praised Zipse's leadership, noting that he successfully guided the company through turbulent times. Martin Kimmich, Chairman of the General Works Council of BMW, highlighted the positive cooperation between the Board of Management and the Works Council, affirming that this productive partnership would continue under Oliver Zipse's reappointment.

During Zipse's tenure, the BMW Group has significantly expanded its electric vehicle lineup, offering fully electric models across nearly all of its core vehicle segments. This strategic move aligns with the global shift toward sustainable mobility, BMW says in the press release. Additionally, the development of the Neue Klasse, the next generation of BMW models, has commenced, with production slated to commence in 2025. The company hasn't set a cutoff date for combustion-powered cars yet.

As for Zipse, the 59-year-old executive has spent his entire professional career in the German automaker. He joined BMW in 1991 as a trainee, being promoted to project engineer in the technology department. Zipse held various leadership positions within the manufacturer between 1994 and 2006. He became the CEO of BMW in 2019.

Gallery: BMW Vision Neue Klasse EV Concept

23 Photos

In a related development, the Supervisory Board appointed Jochen Goller to the Board of Management of BMW. He will succeed Pieter Nota and assume responsibility for the Customer, Brands, and Sales division starting November 1, 2023. Pieter Nota has held this role since 2018.

His successor is a proven China expert and has been part of the BMW Group since 1999, with over a decade spent in the UK and China in various cross-brand roles. Since 2018, Goller has capably overseen the company's activities in the China region, including the acquisition of a majority stake in the local joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive.