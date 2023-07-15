Porsche Cars North America’s former chief executive officer, Kjell Gruner, will reportedly join electric vehicle start-up Rivian in an undisclosed role, according to Automotive News Europe, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Last week, Gruner left Porsche USA “at his own request” after getting the job less than three years ago, steering the German sports car maker’s American business through the pandemic, as well as setting the brand on track to hit a sales record this year, with dealers expected to move 80,000 units next year – an increase of nearly 15 percent compared to 2022.

Before serving as CEO States-side, Gruner was the parent company Porsche AG’s vice president of marketing from 2010 and held the position of director of strategy at Mercedes-Benz Cars before that.

Gallery: Rivian R1T

Rivian R1T Compass Yellow
36 Photos
Rivian R1T Compass Yellow Rivian R1T El Cap Granite Rivian R1T Forest Green Rivian R1T Glacier White Rivian R1T La Silver Rivian R1T Launch Green Rivian R1T Limestone

While it’s unlikely that Porsche USA’s former CEO will replace Rivian founder and head honcho RJ Scaringe, landing a top executive from an iconic name like Porsche would bring prestige to the American EV maker which currently sells the R1T all-electric pickup and R1S zero-emissions SUV, both of which have starting prices of over $70,000, putting them in the upper part of the market.

"Having a seasoned automotive veteran with intimate knowledge of selling high-end products will do wonders for the brand," said Ivan Drury, Edmunds' insights director for Automotive News.

In a LinkedIn post announcing his departure from Porsche, Kjell Gruner said that even though he had a great team, a great brand, and great products while he was working at the German marque, there’s sometimes a new mountain to climb, referring to the possibility of embarking on a harder-than-ever career path.

 

If the report turns out to be true, Porsche USA’s former top executive will probably have his hands full at Rivian, seeing how the California-based EV manufacturer is burning through billions of dollars as it’s working to launch the new R2 vehicle platform, as well as laying the foundation for a second assembly facility near Atlanta, which will complement the current plant in Normal, Illinois.

The maker of the R1T, R1S, and Amazon Electric Delivery Van (EDV) posted a loss of $1.35 billion in the first quarter of this year while revenue amounted to $661 million.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.

Check Out Our Podcasts

goodwood festival of speed debuts goodwood festival of speed 132 2023 Goodwood Festival Of Speed Debuts From Ferrari And More: RAC Podcast #132
motor1 test car happy hour 49 lexus rz rolls royce spectre land rover defender 130 aston martin db12 Motor1.com Test Car Happy Hour #49: Rolls-Royce Spectre, Lexus RZ, Land Rover Defender 130, Aston Martin DB12

Source: Automotive News Europe

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com