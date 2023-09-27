The portfolio of electric vehicles from different automakers gets bigger and bigger with each passing day. There are still segments that aren’t particularly popular in the EV world though, and one manufacturer seems to be answering the needs very few people currently have. MG – a brand that was previously associated with lightweight combustion-powered sports cars – has a range of affordable and practical electric cars, but also produces one of the very few zero-emissions wagons, as well as the world’s only electric roadster.

The Cyberster was previewed as a concept back in 2021 and morphed into a production model earlier this year during the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Just about a month ago, during the Chengdu Motor Show in China, all the juicy details of the model were unveiled, and we can already share the first impressions from a road test. They don’t come directly from us but from our friends and colleagues at Wheelboy, who also shared the exclusive gallery below with us and our readers.

Gallery: MG Cyberster real-life photos

18 Photos

The Cyberster comes almost 30 years after the last MG-branded sports car made its debut. A lot has changed in the automotive industry during the last three decades, which means the new model has almost nothing in common with its ancestors, which were all charming, nimble, and reasonably fun to drive cars. As an electric vehicle, the Cyberster is a heavier and much more complex machine, but it is also faster than every other MG in history. Or, as the test driver puts it, it is “frighteningly quick.”

Let’s recall what is the roadster’s powertrain. There’s a pair of electric motors under the skin with a combined output of 536 horsepower and 535 pound-feet of torque. That’s enough oomph for a 0 to 62 miles per hour sprint in just 3.2 seconds. There’s also a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive version, which has less power but is still quicker than all previous MG roadasters and sports cars. However, speed is becoming a cheap trick in the EV era and there are other and arguably more important skills that make a sports car great.

This is exactly what this review is focused on. How engaging is the new Cyberster behind the wheel? Are the brakes good and how is the brake feel? Is the steering heavy and responsible? All the answers are in the video at the top of this page.