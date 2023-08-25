It was back in 2021 when MG originally unveiled the Cyberster as a concept before the SAIC-owned marque publicly showcased the production version earlier this year at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. However, we had to wait until today to discover its juicy technical specifications on the occasion of the electric roadster's arrival at the Chengdu Motor Show in China.

At the heart of the two-seater sports car is a pair of electric motors pushing out a combined 536 horsepower and 535 pound-feet of torque. It's enough punch for a 0 to 62 mph sprint in as little as 3.2 seconds. The 77-kWh battery pack is good for 360 miles, but bear in mind the range is per the China light-duty vehicle test cycle (CLTC). An equivalent WLTP figure would be lower, and the number would decrease furthermore for a purely hypothetical US-spec Cyberster rated by the EPA.

2024 MG Cyberster Roadster

That is all MG is willing to disclose for the time being but a filing with China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) from April included additional details. Predictably for an EV, the Cyberster is quite heavy, at 4,376 pounds, for a roadster measuring 178.5 inches long, 75.31 in wide, and 52.32 in tall. It has a wheelbase of 105.9 in. The open-top sports car with scissor doors is far from being a Mazda MX-5 Miata rival.

MG also intends to sell a slightly lighter rear-wheel-drive derivative with a single motor making over 300 horsepower while getting its energy from a smaller 64-kWh battery. The RWD Cyberster will cover 323 miles based on the same CLTC standard.

The dedicated page on MG's website in China also talks about Brembo brakes with four-piston fixed calipers, a "highly rigid" rollbar and how the car was fine-tuned by Italian F1 engineer Marco Fainello. Inside, it gets Bose speakers and an infotainment system powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip and benefitting from Unreal Engine 4.0 graphics.

Pricing details are still shrouded in mystery and it's unclear in which countries MG intends to sell the car aside from China and the UK. In the People's Republic, it's believed to kick off at the equivalent of $33,000 and rise to $37,000, which is still remarkably low for an electric sports car. Elsewhere, we'd reckon the Cyberster is going to be substantially more expensive.