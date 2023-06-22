The MG Cyberster made its debut during the Auto Shanghai 2023 in April this year but at the time, the open-top electric vehicle was presented in near-production form. Now, the automaker announces it will bring the EV to the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it will make static and dynamic appearances.

MG will attend the FoS with a stand where the Cyberster will be displayed for the visitors to take a close look at its exterior and interior. Another example of the electric roadster will take on the iconic hill climb. In fact, the vehicle will make two runs up the hill on each of the festival’s days.

Gallery: 2024 MG Cyberster Roadster

5 Photos

“We’re excited to return to the Festival of Speed with a global debut. The Cyberster marks MG’s long-awaited return to sports car production and we’re ready to share what that exciting future looks like with this high-performance, technologically-advanced EV. Two further debuts are planned, both demonstrating MG’s desire to create electric cars that will engage and exhilarate,” Guy Pigounakis, Commercial Director for MG, comments.

It turns out MG has two more debuts scheduled for the 2023 FoS. For the time being, the company doesn’t want to share more information – full details will be offered shortly – but it says both cars will be fully electric. One of the prototypes, codenamed EX4, is “a dramatic British-designed and built” concept, while the other one will actually be available for sale later during the summer of this year.

Back to the Cyberster, MG is yet to reveal the final power and performance numbers for the roadster but we know from leaked details there will be three different versions. The entry-level model will have a single-motor powertrain, while two dual-motor variants will sit above it. The flagship Cyberster will have a 201-horsepower (150-kilowatt) electric motor at the front and another 335-hp (250-kW) rear motor for a combined system output of 530 hp (395 kW).

The Cyberster is expected to go on sale in the United Kingdom and Europe in the summer of 2024.