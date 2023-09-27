There's certainly no shortage of teasers for the 2024 Kodiaq as Skoda wants to make sure its flagship SUV won't fly under your radar. That makes sense considering the outgoing model is by far the most popular sport utility vehicle from the Czech brand, having racked up 841,900 sales since its launch back in 2017. The second-generation model is right around the corner, and to ease the wait, fresh teasers offer a glimpse of the exterior design.

As with all the other Skoda SUVs, the 2024 Kodiaq will retain the double lights. We’re getting the impression of a facelift rather than a true next-gen vehicle since the styling is instantly familiar. Its sister model, the Volkswagen Tiguan, has gone through more substantial exterior changes for the newly released model. The model from Wolfsburg will be sold strictly as a five-seater to make way for a global three-row Tayron while Skoda intends to offer the Kodiaq with a choice between five and seven seats.

2024 Skoda Kodiaq exterior sketches

The adjacent design sketches show two different taillight designs but it's unclear which one will be available. The C-shaped motif is noticeable on both, and it’s more prominent on the yellow car whereas the silver one has a light bar stretching across the entire width of the tailgate. Automakers rarely offer a car with two sets of taillights since that increases manufacturing costs, so we'll have to wait and see which of the two will be installed on the production model.

You can't tell from these sketches, but Skoda has already announced the new Kodiaq is going to be 61 millimeters (2.4 inches) longer while the wheelbase will be carried over, at 2791 mm (110 in). Stick to the five-seat model and the cargo capacity has jumped by 75 liters to 910 liters with the rear bench folded. The three-row model maxes out at 845 liters. There’s also slightly more headroom for rearmost passengers than before.

While the sketches suggest the exterior will be more of the same, the already-revealed cabin is going to represent a major departure from the first-gen Kodiaq. It'll have a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 13-inch infotainment, and three so-called Smart Dials with a 1.25-inch diagonal. These tiny screens will be configurable to access a wider array of functions without cluttering the center console with loads of buttons.

Underpinned by what the Volkswagen Group refers to as the MQB Evo platform, the 2024 Kodiaq will be powered by the usual suspects: 1.5 TSI, 2.0 TSI, and 2.0 TDI – all of which will be linked to a dual-clutch, seven-speed automatic transmission. The biggest news underneath the hood will be a plug-in hybrid based around the 1.5 TSI and connected to a six-speed DSG. Depending on the engine, some versions have front-wheel drive while others come with AWD.

The world premiere is scheduled to take place in the coming days.