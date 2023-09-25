BAC, the renowned British automotive manufacturer focused on building lightweight sports cars, has delivered the inaugural unit of its new Mono to a customer in sunny California. This momentous occasion follows the Mono's global debut at the prestigious Monterey Car Week gathering in Carmel, California, just a month prior.

BAC's Newport Beach showroom served as the backdrop for the grand presentation of the Mono to its new owner. The process of customizing the car was a collaboration between the customer and the automaker’s design team. The result is a single-seater that pays homage to motorsport's rich history while exuding a futuristic charm and a Metallic Liquid Silver exterior finish with Aegean Sea accents. BAC says the meticulous painting process took more than a week to complete and was executed entirely by hand.

Gallery: 2024 BAC Mono (first customer car)

2024 BAC Mono (first customer car)
16 Photos
2024 BAC Mono (first customer car) 2024 BAC Mono (first customer car) 2024 BAC Mono (first customer car) 2024 BAC Mono (first customer car) 2024 BAC Mono (first customer car) 2024 BAC Mono (first customer car) 2024 BAC Mono (first customer car)

Inside the Mono's cockpit, the theme of motorsport-inspired aesthetics continues. The same color scheme is carried over into the interior, complemented by a Brilliant Red 12 o'clock marker on the custom-made steering wheel. To ensure visual harmony, a bespoke BAC helmet design was also created in tandem with the Mono.

“We are delighted to hand over the first example of our new Mono Supercar,” Neill Briggs, BAC co-founder and head of product development, commented. “It’s fitting that this new Mono will call California its home following the global debut of our new-generation high-performance single-seater supercar at Monterey Car Week last month.”

Under the hood, the 2024 BAC Mono packs a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter engine tuned by Mountune, delivering a robust 311 horsepower and 231 pound-feet of torque. It's a track-focused powerhouse that accelerates the car from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.7 seconds.

With a weight of only 1,257 pounds and a front/rear weight distribution of 41:59, the Mono promises an exhilarating driving experience. Further enhancements to the suspension and chassis, along with a new carbon airbox and individual throttle bodies, elevate its handling and performance.

Looking ahead to 2024, BAC has plans to introduce a turbocharged version of the Mono, possibly featuring Ford's EcoBoost 2.3-liter engine from the Focus ST. This move aims to adapt the Mono for markets with stringent emissions regulations, ensuring its continued appeal to automotive enthusiasts worldwide.

Gallery: 2024 BAC Mono

2024 BAC Mono
8 Photos
2024 BAC Mono 2024 BAC Mono 2024 BAC Mono 2024 BAC Mono 2024 BAC Mono 2024 BAC Mono 2024 BAC Mono

