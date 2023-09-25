BAC, the renowned British automotive manufacturer focused on building lightweight sports cars, has delivered the inaugural unit of its new Mono to a customer in sunny California. This momentous occasion follows the Mono's global debut at the prestigious Monterey Car Week gathering in Carmel, California, just a month prior.

BAC's Newport Beach showroom served as the backdrop for the grand presentation of the Mono to its new owner. The process of customizing the car was a collaboration between the customer and the automaker’s design team. The result is a single-seater that pays homage to motorsport's rich history while exuding a futuristic charm and a Metallic Liquid Silver exterior finish with Aegean Sea accents. BAC says the meticulous painting process took more than a week to complete and was executed entirely by hand.

Gallery: 2024 BAC Mono (first customer car)

Inside the Mono's cockpit, the theme of motorsport-inspired aesthetics continues. The same color scheme is carried over into the interior, complemented by a Brilliant Red 12 o'clock marker on the custom-made steering wheel. To ensure visual harmony, a bespoke BAC helmet design was also created in tandem with the Mono.

“We are delighted to hand over the first example of our new Mono Supercar,” Neill Briggs, BAC co-founder and head of product development, commented. “It’s fitting that this new Mono will call California its home following the global debut of our new-generation high-performance single-seater supercar at Monterey Car Week last month.”

Under the hood, the 2024 BAC Mono packs a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter engine tuned by Mountune, delivering a robust 311 horsepower and 231 pound-feet of torque. It's a track-focused powerhouse that accelerates the car from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.7 seconds.

With a weight of only 1,257 pounds and a front/rear weight distribution of 41:59, the Mono promises an exhilarating driving experience. Further enhancements to the suspension and chassis, along with a new carbon airbox and individual throttle bodies, elevate its handling and performance.

Looking ahead to 2024, BAC has plans to introduce a turbocharged version of the Mono, possibly featuring Ford's EcoBoost 2.3-liter engine from the Focus ST. This move aims to adapt the Mono for markets with stringent emissions regulations, ensuring its continued appeal to automotive enthusiasts worldwide.

