Road-going sports cars don't get much purer than the BAC Mono, which is making an appearance at the Monterey Car Week 2023 in an updated configuration. The single-seater has received subtle design cues influenced by the Mono R and now looks slightly more curvaceous. It boasts centrally mounted main LED lights while the rear hosts an aero-optimized spoiler stretching over the arches.

At the heart of the 2024 BAC Mono is a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter engine tweaked by Mountune, producing a healthy 311 horsepower and 313 Newton-meters (231 pound-feet) Of torque. It represents an increase of 6 hp and 5 Nm (nearly 4 lb-ft) in a track-focused machine that weighs only 570 kilograms (1,257 pounds) or 10 kg (22 lbs) less than before.

2024 BAC Mono

The four-cylinder gasoline engine of Ford origins revs to 8,000 rpm and routes power to the rear wheels via a six-speed sequential transmission with configurable gear ratios. BAC says the updated Mono sprints to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 2.7 seconds (down by 0.1s), therefore making it one of the quickest-accelerating ICE road cars ever.

With 546 hp per metric ton and a 41:59 front/rear weight distribution, the Mono remains one of the best ways to have fun with your clothes on. It's available with an assortment of Pirelli tires, including a Trofeo R rubber specifically designed for the Mono. Further updates to the suspension and chassis have sharpened up handling while the engine gets a new carbon airbox as well as individual throttle bodies.

Come 2024, BAC will introduce a turbocharged version expected to use an adaptation of Ford's EcoBoost 2.3-liter engine found in the Focus ST. It will allow the Briggs Automotive Company to sell the car in markets where there are stringent emissions regulations.

Meanwhile, production of the latest Mono has already commenced in Liverpool and BAC is happy to report it has received orders from around the world. First deliveries are scheduled to take place right after the Monterey Car Week.