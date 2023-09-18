The first all-electric 718 Boxster in Porsche’s history won’t launch until 2025 but we’ve already seen plenty of pre-production prototypes testing in different situations. Today, we can share the first spy photos showing the interior of the zero-emissions sports car with almost no camouflage.

For reasons that we don’t know yet, the disguise on this trial vehicle is put aside to reveal a large part of the dashboard’s design. It probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that there’s a dual-screen layout with a fully digital instrument cluster sitting behind the steering wheel. It sits a few inches above the center screen and we can clearly see some of the information displayed in graphical form.

For example, the battery of this prototype is 53 percent full and another gauge shows an estimated range of 125 kilometers, which equals around 78 miles. This doesn’t sound too promising but there are a number of factors that need to be considered here.

Gallery: Porsche Boxster EV interior spy photos

15 Photos

For starters, we don’t know how hard the prototype was driven before the photo was taken but it’s worth noting that the instrument cluster shows the car is in Normal driving mode. Also, Porsche might be testing different battery packages for the Boxster EV and this prototype could be equipped with a smaller pack. Last but not least, the ambient temperature is 16.5 degrees Celsius or 61.7 degrees Fahrenheit.

Let’s talk a little about the car’s center console. Bear in mind this isn’t the model’s final interior design, but there’s a stack of five physical buttons under the center screen and further down, we see the air vents and two USB Type C charging ports. A few more physical controls can be seen on a flat area below with some of the functions controlled by what appear to be capacitive touch buttons. This particular prototype seems to be equipped with heated and ventilated seats.

The electric Boxster will sit on a new platform that Porsche has for its future small electric cars. Some of its components will be shared with other models and there might be hardware also coming from the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) jointly developed by Porsche and Audi for the Macan EV and Q6 E-Tron.

From what we know so far, the Boxster EV will launch with a single electric motor located on the rear axle. The jury is still out on whether we'll see a more powerful dual-motor variant with AWD capability.