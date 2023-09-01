Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way, check out this list of all the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

BMW M5 Rear Caught Without Camouflage Showing Boxy Diffusers

Here's our first look at the new BMW M5 without a bit of camouflage. The image just shows the vehicle's rear. The styling is boxy, especially for the elements surrounding the exhaust pipes. A small spoiler is on the edge of the trunk.

BMW M5 Rear Leak

Cupra Formentor Spy Photos Show SUV Disguised To Look Like Current Model

Cupra appears to have just small exterior design updates for the refreshed Formentor. We don't have photos of the cabin, but it reportedly receives quite a few upgrades.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift Spied Hiding Discreet Changes Under Thick Camouflage

Hyundai is working on some updates to the Ioniq 5 EV. This one is under heavy camouflage. However, the design revisions appear to be fairly small like minor updates to the rear bumper.

Kia EV4 Electric SUV Spied For First Time [UPDATE]

The Kia EV4 will slot below the existing EV6 and upcoming EV5. The camouflage hides the details, but the boxy shape is hard to hide.

Next-Gen Nissan Kicks Spied Ahead Of June 2024 Production Start

A new Nissan Kicks is on the way. Where the original has smooth styling, this one appears to adopt a more chiseled appearance. Look for it to debut next year.

Next-Gen Peugeot 5008 Spied For The First Time With Boxy Shape

The third-gen Peugeot 5008 is now under development. It retains a boxy exterior shape. Inside, there are three rows of seating. Peugeot plans to offer the model with a combustion engine and as an EV.

Porsche Macan EV Spied With Deceiving Camo Trying To Look Undisguised

The Porsche Macan EV is deep into development. This one has facsinating camouflage that makes the vehicle appear to be the production-spec model. However, there are stickers around the LED headlights.

Refreshed Tesla Model 3 Highland Spotted In Germany With Manufacturer Plates

Shortly after seeing this spy shot, Tesla gave the updated Model 3 a full debut. Check it out, here.

Tesla Model 3 Project Highland Spy Shot

