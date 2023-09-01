Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way, check out this list of all the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Here's our first look at the new BMW M5 without a bit of camouflage. The image just shows the vehicle's rear. The styling is boxy, especially for the elements surrounding the exhaust pipes. A small spoiler is on the edge of the trunk.

Cupra appears to have just small exterior design updates for the refreshed Formentor. We don't have photos of the cabin, but it reportedly receives quite a few upgrades.

Gallery: Cupra Formentor Spy Photos - Aug. 2023

11 Photos

Hyundai is working on some updates to the Ioniq 5 EV. This one is under heavy camouflage. However, the design revisions appear to be fairly small like minor updates to the rear bumper.

Gallery: Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift spy photos

10 Photos

The Kia EV4 will slot below the existing EV6 and upcoming EV5. The camouflage hides the details, but the boxy shape is hard to hide.

Gallery: Kia EV4 New Spy Photos

21 Photos

A new Nissan Kicks is on the way. Where the original has smooth styling, this one appears to adopt a more chiseled appearance. Look for it to debut next year.

Gallery: Next-gen Nissan Kicks spy photos

15 Photos

The third-gen Peugeot 5008 is now under development. It retains a boxy exterior shape. Inside, there are three rows of seating. Peugeot plans to offer the model with a combustion engine and as an EV.

Gallery: New Peugeot 5008 spy photos

16 Photos

The Porsche Macan EV is deep into development. This one has facsinating camouflage that makes the vehicle appear to be the production-spec model. However, there are stickers around the LED headlights.

Gallery: Porsche Macan EV new spy photos

20 Photos

Shortly after seeing this spy shot, Tesla gave the updated Model 3 a full debut. Check it out, here.