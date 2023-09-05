Just when you thought the days of the Hellcat V8 were over, here comes the 2024 Dodge Durango. Originally pitched as a one-and-done trim level for 2021, the muscle SUV returned for 2023 and now it's sticking around for another model year.

Dodge announced the news on September 1, confirming in a press release that the Durango SRT Hellcat would continue for 2024. There are no changes from 2023, which was the same as the inaugural 2021 model. That means 710 horsepower is under the hood, courtesy of the supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 that is going away in the Charger, Challenger, and the Ram TRX. For Chargers and Challengers, the Hellcat party is up at the end of this year. The TRX will have a final production run of 4,000 before its Hellcat rides into the sunset.

Gallery: 2024 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

5 Photos

Curiously, we have no official information on 2024 Durango Hellcat production at this time, nor do we have any details on pricing. For reference, the 2023 Durango SRT Hellcat starts at $93,605 and lands at $104,810, not including a $1,595 destination charge. We've contacted Dodge asking for some context on this news since this means the automaker will, in fact, have the Hellcat in its lineup longer than previously thought. We will jump in with an update when fresh news is available.

Meanwhile, the Hemi is decidedly not dead at Dodge because the Durango SRT 392 with its naturally aspirated 6.4-liter mill also returns for 2024. It still makes 475 horsepower, turning all four wheels as standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Durango R/T also sticks around with a 5.7-liter Hemi V8, churning out 360 hp. The base engine is still the stalwart 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, rated at 295 hp with 260 pound-feet of torque.

As for the entire lineup, Dodge says blind spot monitoring is now standard for all trims. A trailer-detect feature is added to the Trailer Tow Group option, and for buyers of the luxury-themed Durango Citadel, the Tow N Go Package is now available for up to 8,700 pounds of towing. Trim levels for 2024 start with the SXT, followed by GT, R/T, Citadel, SRT 392, and the range-topping SRT Hellcat.