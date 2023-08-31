The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is a two-in-one vehicle, both literally and figuratively. The extremely rare supercar is available with either a twin-turbocharged V6 engine, or a fully electric powertrain. That's the literal part, representing two very different approaches to performance. But it also means the 33 Stradale simultaneously marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new one for Alfa Romeo.

Speaking with Larry Dominique, Alfa Romeo senior VP and head of North American operations, we gained a bit of insight into the dual nature of the gorgeous new supercar. Yes, it's a homage to the classic 33 Stradale from the late 1960s, and the production run of just 33 vehicles was sold out long before its August 30 debut. But the idea from the start was to create an iconic Alfa Romeo that honors the past while paving the way for the company's future.

Gallery: Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

69 Photos

"This is one of the reasons why we wanted to offer both powertrains on the 33 project," explained Dominique. "It's an opportunity to showcase the fact that we, as Alfa Romeo, can make an Alfa Romeo first and foremost regardless of the powertrain. We're going to be able to deliver Alfa DNA, Alfa experience, regardless of the drivetrain definition. What does that mean? For us, it's Italian, it's sporty, it's Rosso. So as long as the vehicle delivers on being an Alfa Romeo first, the powertrain in some ways is secondary."

As for the 33 buyers, Dominique tells us the vast majority have chosen the V6 over the electric powertrain. He didn't offer a specific breakdown but said they have "just a few" EVs in the works. He also revealed the planned start of production is June 24, 2024, coinciding with Alfa Romeo's 114th anniversary. As such there's still time for customers to change their minds on whether they want the last combustion-powered Alfa supercar, or the first EV.

Should more buyers opt for electric power, they will charge into the future with over 750 horsepower from a powertrain layout that hasn't been revealed yet. Those choosing to close out the combustion era will get a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 making over 620 hp, driving the rear wheels through a ZF eight-speed dual-clutch automatic. Regardless of the motivation, Alfa Romeo says the 33 Stradale will reach 60 mph in under three seconds and top out over 200 mph.

