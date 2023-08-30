Alfa Romeo built the last 8C in 2010 before teasing a return in a product roadmap released in 2018. However, the 700-horsepower coupe never happened as parent company FCA pulled the plug less than a year later. Fast forward to 2023, there's a new flagship sports car from the fabled Italian brand, and this time around, it's actually happening. Rather than being an 8C successor, this is a revival of the achingly beautiful 33 Stradale.

As with its source of inspiration sold in the late 1960s when only 18 were made, the new 33 Stradale has a mid-engined layout. The gorgeous retro-flavored body is going to be handcrafted by the coachbuilders at Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera. That makes it the second Alfa in recent times to get a completely bespoke coachbuilt body, after last year's Giulia SWB Zagato.

The modern-day 33 Stradale is less exclusive than its ancestor as Alfa Romeo intends to make 33 cars. All were sold within weeks after the 2022 Italian Formula 1 Grand Prix at Monza on September 11 when prospective buyers were invited to get an early look behind closed doors. No two cars are going to be the same as each will be a "unique and unrepeatable work of art" meticulously crafted by a special team.

There are endless personalization options, including a custom VIN number with eight digits hand-picked by the owner that is also displayed on the center tunnel. Equipped with butterfly doors, the high-end Alfa has a carbon fiber monocoque combined with an aluminum H-frame and a roof made from a combination of the two materials. Even the window frames are made from carbon fiber while the rear glass has been replaced with polycarbonate.

The interior is offered in two themes: Tributo and Alfa Corse. While the former will mimic the classic car, the latter will be sportier. The cockpit-like interior has aluminum shift paddles behind a steering wheel devoid of any controls since Alfa wants you to focus on what's really important – driving. The cabin uses a combination of leather, carbon fiber, aluminum, and Alcantara while staying true to its 1960s forebearer.

At the heart of Alfa Romeo's new flagship is a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine producing over 620 horsepower channeled to the rear wheels. You might be tempted to believe the engine is Maserati's Nettuno because of the identical output, but we're being told it's actually an evolution of the twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 that goes inside the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio models.

The ICE works with an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission from ZF whereas the MC20 has an eight-speed DCT from Tremec. While torque isn't mentioned, we'll remind you this six-cylinder engine developed by Alfa pumps out 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) in the Quadrifoglio models, the Giulia GTA/GTAm, and the Giulia SWB Zagato we mentioned earlier.

Alternatively, buyers can get the reborn 33 Stradale as a fully electric supercar with over 750 hp, which echoes the output found in the GranTurismo Folgore where the three motors deliver a combined 996 lb-ft. The EV variant will do 280 miles (450 kilometers) on the WLTP cycle to match the GranTurismo Folgore. However, we should point out that Alfa Romeo doesn't explicitly say the 33 Stradale uses the tri-motor setup as the equally powerful EV from Maserati.

Regardless of what powers it, the 33 Stradale will do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in less than three seconds and top out at 207 mph (333 km/h). Its stopping power is supplied by Brembo carbon-ceramic discs and a brake-by-wire setup, while the suspension consists of a double-arm configuration with active dampers and a front-axle lift system.

Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato promises the 33 Stradale will not be the brand's last special car as additional highly bespoke models are planned.