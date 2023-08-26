The Alfa Romeo Stelvio is a stylish, high-performance SUV that's infused with Italian style. Designed to provide an exhilarating driving experience, it features responsive handling and luxurious features. It also has a reputation for temperamental reliability. Whether or not that reputation is deserved, or if Stelvio ownership is a mixed bag, is something Driven Productions set out to answer on its YouTube channel.

Kyle, the owner of the white Alfa Romeo Stelvio in the video, says it's the second one he's owned. He likes the Alfa Romeo because it's different and not as common as a Jaguar F-Pace or Porsche SUV. Previously, he owned the four-cylinder model, which he felt was missing something. That something was the 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 producing 505 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, which Kyle says makes the Stelvio a blast to drive.

Gallery: Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversario

26 Photos

As both a tribute and a testament to its temperamental attitude, Kyle named the Stelvio after Formula 1 champion Kimi Raikkonen, who raced for Alfa Romeo. He says that whenever he starts the car, he never knows what light will come on in the instrument panel or what little issue it will have. Most of these problems are minor, but Kyle says the Stelvio has been a nuisance from time to time.

Nuisances include an oil leak and recurring spark plug problems, which require towing the Stelvio to the shop. Kyle says it's the same cylinder every time. Every few months, the plug goes bad, causing issues with the fuel rail and fuel mixture. When this happens, white smoke appears out of the tailpipes, and the SUV won't stay running.

The same pros and cons carry over to the interior of the Stelvio. Kyle likes the style and aesthetics of the interior but finds that there are a lot of noises and rattles, especially from the console. He also seems to think the infotainment system is a bit dated, lacking a touchscreen.

Even with all of the issues, Kyle says he would buy the Stelvio again. When everything is working, it's incredibly fun to drive. One thing that provides peace of mind is the Chrysler extended warranty he purchased, covering the drivetrain for six years or 60,000 miles. Since Alfa Romeo and Chrysler are both part of Stellantis, he was able to get the warranty, which is honored at any Alfa Romeo or Chrysler dealership and has so far covered all of the issues.