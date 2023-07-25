For decades, Mopar has dished up in-house upgrades for Chrysler, Jeep, and Dodge vehicles. 2023 is no exception, but it is bittersweet. The Dodge Charger and Challenger as we know them will be dead next year, so it's time for one last Hemi-powered dance with special edition models from Mopar. And to make it extra special, there isn't one version, but two.

Simply called the Mopar 2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger special-edition models, this is the first time two have been offered at the same time. Each is based on the R/T Scat Pack Widebody trim, which means a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 is under the hood. The Mopar upgrades are aesthetic only, so the naturally aspirated mill retains its standard output of 485 horsepower.

A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the Challenger, with the eight-speed automatic optional. The Charger is automatic only, and both cars ride on the Widebody competition suspension with six-piston Brembo brakes in front, four-piston at the rear. However, the calipers are given a special Mopar coat of blue versus the typical Dodge black. 20-inch wheels with 305/35 series tires will out the widebody fenders.

As for other special edition tweaks, a thick matte black over-the-top stripe is added, punctuated with small blue stripes on the edges. You find more blue in the grille with a bespoke Mopar badge, and at the back, there's a carbon fiber spoiler that's exclusive to these special-edition models. Moving inside you'll find additional Mopar branding on the floormats and instrument panel, the latter of which includes a serial number. There's also a trunk mat and bright door sills to help set these cars apart from the pack.

Production is limited to 440 total, which breaks down to 220 of each. 200 will go to US buyers with 20 slated for Canada. And you can have any color you want, as long as it's black.

"Our iconic two-door and four-door muscle cars from Dodge are perfect vehicles to continue our annual tradition of offering exclusive, performance-oriented, low-volume packages of quality-tested, factory-backed performance parts and accessories from the Mopar Custom Shop," said Mopar North America boss Mike Koval.

The Mopar Special Edition package adds $3,995 to the price of the 2023 Charger and Challenger Scat Pack Widebody. The 2023 Challenger is the least expensive of the two, with a starting price of $55,855 including destination. The Charger Scat Pack Widebody starts at $57,920. Production will begin in September with deliveries planned for October. Overall production of the current generation Dodge Charger and Challenger ends in December.