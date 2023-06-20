Ford has been working on an updated version of the F-150 Raptor and the entire F-150 range in the last few months and we have new photos showing the progress made so far. Compared to the previous spy occasions, this time around the performance truck is ready to unveil much more of its design.

As you can see from the photos attached in the gallery below, this isn’t a fully undisguised prototype. However, much of the camouflage at the front is gone revealing the updated Raptor’s slightly redesigned grille. It retains the FORD lettering but there are tweaks to the surrounding honeycomb pattern that’s now backed by vertical slats. In the lower section of the fascia, the bumper receives a new layout for the lower grille with two vertical slats in the middle.

Gallery: Ford F-150 Raptor facelift spy photos

17 Photos

This is the first time we get to see the overhauled Raptor’s headlight design. There’s zero camouflage covering the clusters, which reveal new daytime running LED lights. We see two lines – one C-shaped and one straight positioned above – that never intersect as opposed to the outgoing model’s boomerang-shaped LEDs. There is also something new in the middle of the headlights and it appears to be an additional LED element that extends into the grille and connects with the FORD lettering.

There are changes at the back, too. While the overall layout doesn’t seem to have changed much, the taillights now feature different internal graphics. The shape of the units is unchanged but the white elements within the taillights now sit vertically as opposed to the previous C-shaped form. The outer red LED element of the outgoing model that runs around the entire cluster is gone and there’s now a more complex arrangement with additional LED components.

While the updated F-150 Raptor will get visual revisions, we are not so sure about the engines under the hood. The current performance truck is offered with a base twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 with 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. There’s also the hotter Raptor R with its 5.2-liter V8 producing 700 hp and 640 lb-ft of torque. Both powertrain options are expected to carry over to the refreshed performance truck.