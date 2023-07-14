Ford continues to develop the refreshed F-150 without any camouflage. In this case, we're seeing the high-end Platinum grade.

The updated F-150 Platinum features a new nose. There are still bracket-shaped running lights flanking the stacked headlights, but the vertical portion is now a straight piece rather than the current version with an angled section toward the bottom.

Gallery: Refreshed Ford F-150 Platinum Spy Shots

10 Photos

A crossbar bisects the grille horizontally. There are metallic grilles with crossbars on the top and bottom. The lower fascia has rectangular fog lights with their own bracket-shaped running lamps on the lower outside sections.

There are no changes along the sides. This truck rides on multi-spoke wheels.

The tailgate no longer has the metallic stripe with the Platinum name on it. The taillights appear to be the same shape but have completely different graphics than the current model.

The Powerboost badge on the lower part of the front door tells us this truck uses Ford's 3.5-liter V6 with hybrid assistance that currently makes 430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet of torque.

It's not clear whether Ford plans to make any powertrain changes. The company already offers a wide range of engine options, including a 3.3-liter V6, turbocharged 2.7-liter V6, turbocharged 3.5-liter V6, the hybrid version of this setup, 5.0-liter V8, and the supercharged 5.7-liter V8 for the Raptor R.

We don't have a good look at the refreshed model's cabin yet, but we expect some tech upgrades like revisions to the infotainment system. Changes to the upholstery and trim options are possible too.

There are previous spy shots on the Raptor R and Tremor grades without camouflage. There are trim-specific tweaks for them, but they all have the updated nose with tweaked headlights.

Since Ford is not disguising the development vehicles, we suspect a debut isn't too far away. The automaker hasn't announced any details for the 2024 F-150, suggesting the updates would arrive for the new model year.

