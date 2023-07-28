A revised Ford F-150 is in the works. We've seen plenty of spy photos showing forthcoming changes to the best-selling truck, and now we know when it will become official. Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed the 2024 F-150 will debut at the 2023 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, kicking off in early September

The news came from Ford during the company's second-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Farley didn't offer any details of what to expect, though he did suggest changes are more than skin deep.

"We plan to introduce ... an all-new F-150 and F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid at the Detroit show in September," he said during the conference call.

It's an interesting choice of words for a pickup truck that isn't very old. The current-generation F-150 debuted in 2020 as a 2021 model-year vehicle, bringing a conservative exterior design with a thoroughly updated interior and the new hybrid model. As such, a complete revamp for 2024 seems highly unlikely, especially since Farley also told folks on the call that F-150 sales were outpacing the overall pickup truck market by nearly three times the rate.

Gallery: Refreshed Ford F-150 Platinum Spy Shots

10 Photos

And then we have the F-150 spy photos, capturing refreshed trucks in multiple trim levels running around Detroit without a single shred of camouflage. These sightings reveal a minor update to the truck's face with a new lower fascia, headlights, and grille designs depending on trim level.

In this case, all-new might be a bit of marketing speak for what's almost certainly a mid-cycle refresh. However, it's important to note that our spies on the street have only snapped exterior photos thus far. That leaves the door open for updates to the truck's interior, which some might argue has become a bit dated in the few years since the debut. Chevrolet has updated the Silverado's greenhouse, and we know a refreshed Ram is in the works. At the very least, a larger center touchscreen for the F-150 could be in order. That would likely require at least some design changes to the dash.

Farley also specifically mentions a new hybrid. That could point to powertrain changes across the F-150 lineup, or at the very least, tweaks to the current hybrid's output. As with the interior, these are bits of information we've yet to uncover.

At least now we know when the questions will be answered. The 2023 North American International Auto Show opens to the public on September 13. An official debut will likely take place just prior to that.