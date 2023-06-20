When natural disasters strike, and sometimes even before, Team Rubicon springs into action. No, this isn't a collection of Jeep Wrangler Rubicon owners. It's an organization led by veterans who step in to help communities around the world deal with natural disasters. And at least some of them will be driving new Fords thanks to a sizable donation from the automaker that includes 17 vehicles and a check for $2.5 million.

All total, Ford and its charitable Ford Fund group have invested $5.8 million into Team Rubicon, thus creating an initiative called Team Rubicon Powered By Ford. As for vehicles, the F-150 XL PowerBoost hybrid is the bulk of the donation at 10 trucks. For bigger missions, two F-350 Super Duty trucks are part of the fleet, each fitted with Ford's 2.0-kW Pro Power Onboard system. Three F-150 Lightning Pro trucks are in the group, and for accessing hard-to-reach areas, there are a pair of Broncos fitted with the Sasquatch package.

On the financial side, the $2.5-million donation goes to the Ready Reserve Fund at Team Rubicon. That gives the organization the ability to act immediately with services and supplies in the wake of a disaster. And to ensure the equipment stays running, five years of maintenance and Ford Pro software functionality are part of the package.

"It starts with shared values," explained Team Rubicon CEO Art delaCruz in an announcement regarding the donation. "Team Rubicon and Ford both embrace the ethos of service, a vision of creating and strengthening communities – we’re committed to service. This Ford fleet and its innovative technology, in addition to the Ford Fund investment, exponentially increases our ability to reach those who have been impacted by disasters and crises."

Mobile electric power is clearly a key component of Ford's donated vehicle fleet. The F-150 Lightning's plug-and-play ability to power homes for multiple days is well known, but the F-150 PowerBoost hybrid also has Pro Power Onboard with 7.2 kW of maximum power. It includes both 120-volt and 240-volt outlets, and the generator can sustain its maximum output for approximately 32 hours on a full tank of fuel.