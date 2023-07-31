Mitsubishi is eager to show off the exterior design of its new compact crossover ahead of the public debut scheduled for August 10 at the 2023 Indonesia International Auto Show. It doesn't have a name yet but we have confirmation the model will essentially be a toned-down version of last year's XFC Concept. The styling has been essentially carried over, but now with regular door handles, side mirrors instead of camera, and less glitzy lights.

Complementing the photo gallery are initial technical specifications as Mitsubishi says the vehicle will be offered with a 1.5-liter engine, a continuously variable transmission (CVT), and front-wheel drive. It'll ride on 18-inch wheels and offer a segment-leading ground clearance of 222 millimeters (8.7 inches).

2024 Mitsubishi compact SUV

As far as size is concerned, the compact crossover is 4390 mm (172.8 in) long, 1810 mm (71.2 in) wide, and 1660 mm (65.3 in) wide. That makes it larger in every direction than the Renault Captur-rebadged ASX sold in Europe. This new model is touted as being an all-Mitsubishi effort primarily intended for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region. However, a more global footprint hasn't been ruled out but it depends on how popular the model will be in the targeted markets.

Mitsubishi XFC Concept Mitsubishi XFC Concept

Mitsubishi isn't revealing the interior just yet but we do know it’ll feature a bespoke Yamaha sound system. A previous teaser did give us a clue about how the dashboard has been designed by following the side-by-side screen setup that’s all the rage these days among automakers. Looking back at last year's XFC Concept should paint an accurate picture of what to expect from the production model's cabin.

Following next week’s debut, the compact crossover will go into production at the Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia (Bekasi, West Java) and will be shipped to customers from November. Joining it at the 2023 Indonesia International Auto Show will be the eK X EV electric kei car, which will be exhibited for the first time outside Japan.