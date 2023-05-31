Mitsubishi slapped its badge on the Renault Captur for the 2023 ASX available in Europe but it won't be doing the same in the ASEAN region. A small new crossover will premiere in August at the Indonesia International Auto Show before going on sale in the areas that comprise the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The automaker isn't willing to reveal the name just yet, but we are given a few teasers depicting both the exterior and the cabin.

If you're wondering why that LED light signature might seem a bit familiar, it's because we saw a similar design back in October 2022. This new crossover is likely a production version of the XFC Concept, especially since the latter was conceived with the ASEAN market in mind. However, Mitsubishi hasn't ruled out expanding the model's availability should it prove to be a commercial success in the targeted countries.

The yet-to-be-named crossover will be the first to benefit from a newly developed sound system from Yamaha. That's just about all Mitsubishi is revealing for the time being but we'll remind you the concept was engineered with a Wet driving mode, along with three additional selectable modes: Normal, Gravel, and Mud. Pictured at the bottom, the XFC was touted as having segment-leading interior space and a side-by-side screen setup that is becoming the norm in 2023.

Mitsubishi is planning a product onslaught as this small crossover is only one of many vehicles coming soon. Previewed by the XRT concept, the next-generation Triton (aka L200 in some markets) is inching closer and will join the Delica Mini, hybrid Xpander, and the Renault Clio-based Colt supermini. Per a product roadmap shared in March, a ladder-frame SUV will be out by 2025, along with a three-row SUV and a two-row hybrid SUV.

Further down the line, a fully electric pickup truck and a two-row SUV also without a combustion engine will be released by 2028. Mitsubishi will also bring to the market additional vehicles developed with partners Renault and Nissan. Electrified cars are projected to account for half of the sales by the end of the decade ahead of 2035 when all vehicles will be either hybrids or pure EVs.