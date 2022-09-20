The 2023 Mitsubishi ASX premieres in Europe as a compact crossover offering ICE, hybrid, and PHEV variants. Sales begin in March 2023.
The ASX wears heavily sculpted exterior styling. In front, the vehicle's grille has bracket-shaped trim, and the headlights have a complicated shape with hook-shaped running lights below the main lamps. The crossover comes in six colors, and upper-level trims are available with a black roof.
Depending on the trim level, the ASX's cabin can look very different. The entry-level model gets an analog instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch screen between the gauges. There's also a 7.0-inch digital instrument display or a 10.25-inch version for the range-topping model.
The standard infotainment screen measures 7.0 inches and has a landscape layout. As an upgrade, there's a 9.3-inch, portrait layout display that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The ASX rides on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance CMF-B platform. Five powertrains are available. The table below lists the specs for each of them:
|Engine
|Horsepower
|Torque
|Battery Capacity
|Electric-Only Range In Combined Category
|1.0-Liter Three-Cylinder Six-Speed Manual
|90 HP (67 kW)
|118 LB-FT (160 Nm)
|N/A
|N/A
|1.3-Liter Four-Cylinder Mild Hybrid Six-Speed Manual
|138 HP (103 kW)
|192 LB-FT (260 Nm)
|N/A
|N/A
|1.3-Liter Four-Cylinder Mild Hybrid Seven-Speed Dual-Clutch
|156 HP (116 kW)
|199 LB-FT (270 Nm)
|N/A
|N/A
|1.6-Liter Four-Cylinder Hybrid
|141 HP (105 kW)
|109 LB-FT (148 Nm)
|1.3 kWh
|N/A
|1.6-Liter Plug-in Hybrid
|160 HP (117 kW)
|106 LB-FT (144 Nm)
|10.5 kWh
|29.2 miles - 30.45 miles (47 KM - 49 KM)
For safety, all models of the ASX get emergency brake assist, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, and parking assist. Higher-level trims gain blind spot assist, active lane departure warning, and speed alert. Range-topping models come with adaptive cruise control and active lane-following assist.
Mitsubishi isn't yet offering pricing details for the new ASX. Expect those details to arrive closer to the crossover's launch.
