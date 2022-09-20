Listen to this article

The 2023 Mitsubishi ASX premieres in Europe as a compact crossover offering ICE, hybrid, and PHEV variants. Sales begin in March 2023.

The ASX wears heavily sculpted exterior styling. In front, the vehicle's grille has bracket-shaped trim, and the headlights have a complicated shape with hook-shaped running lights below the main lamps. The crossover comes in six colors, and upper-level trims are available with a black roof.

Gallery: Mitsubishi ASX (2023)

37 Photos

Depending on the trim level, the ASX's cabin can look very different. The entry-level model gets an analog instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch screen between the gauges. There's also a 7.0-inch digital instrument display or a 10.25-inch version for the range-topping model.

The standard infotainment screen measures 7.0 inches and has a landscape layout. As an upgrade, there's a 9.3-inch, portrait layout display that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The ASX rides on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance CMF-B platform. Five powertrains are available. The table below lists the specs for each of them:

Engine Horsepower Torque Battery Capacity Electric-Only Range In Combined Category 1.0-Liter Three-Cylinder Six-Speed Manual 90 HP (67 kW) 118 LB-FT (160 Nm) N/A N/A 1.3-Liter Four-Cylinder Mild Hybrid Six-Speed Manual 138 HP (103 kW) 192 LB-FT (260 Nm) N/A N/A 1.3-Liter Four-Cylinder Mild Hybrid Seven-Speed Dual-Clutch 156 HP (116 kW) 199 LB-FT (270 Nm) N/A N/A 1.6-Liter Four-Cylinder Hybrid 141 HP (105 kW) 109 LB-FT (148 Nm) 1.3 kWh N/A 1.6-Liter Plug-in Hybrid 160 HP (117 kW) 106 LB-FT (144 Nm) 10.5 kWh 29.2 miles - 30.45 miles (47 KM - 49 KM)

For safety, all models of the ASX get emergency brake assist, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, and parking assist. Higher-level trims gain blind spot assist, active lane departure warning, and speed alert. Range-topping models come with adaptive cruise control and active lane-following assist.

Mitsubishi isn't yet offering pricing details for the new ASX. Expect those details to arrive closer to the crossover's launch.