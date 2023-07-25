Skoda's big debuts planned for the remainder of the year will undoubtedly be the next-generation Superb and Kodiaq, both of which will be unveiled this fall. Meanwhile, the Czech brand is preparing a nip and tuck for the Scala compact hatchback and the Kamiq small crossover. The wraps are coming off a week from today, on August 1. Until then, fresh teaser images preview what will be among the most important change brought by the facelift.

Available at an additional cost, the 2024 Scala and Kamiq will be offered with matrix LED headlights. It's nice to see the technology trickling down to smaller and cheaper cars, having been around on the Karoq, Octavia, Kodiaq, Enyaq, and Superb for quite some time. On the Scala, Skoda is extending the headlights to meet the grille and is adding strips of daytime running lights at the top and bottom of the headlight. The corners of the headlights also incorporate a DRL to give the five-door hatch a new light signature.

2024 Skoda Scala and Kamiq facelift teasers

6 Photos

In the case of the Kamiq, the Mladá Boleslav automaker is slimming down the separate strip of LEDs mounted above a new set of slightly larger main headlights. Previous teasers have revaaled both will also undergo some taillight changes, but nothing to write home about. After all, this is only a mid-cycle update coming roughly four years after the cars were launched.

We aren't expecting any big changes on the inside since that would involve spending a lot of money that parent company Volkswagen Group prefers to invest in EVs. Since the Scala and Kamiq ride on the MQB A0 platform, chances are mild-hybrid powertrains are not planned for the facelift. We'll have to wait and see whether Skoda will continue to offer diesel engines or will choose to offer only the 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI units.

Skoda has pledged to increase the EV share of its European sales to more than 70 percent by the end of the decade, helped by the rollout of six electric cars by 2026. With that in mind, we wouldn't bet on another generation of the Scala and Kamiq, at least not with ICEs.