The Skoda Kamiq debuted in 2019 as the brand's compact crossover. Now, it's time for the model to get a refresh. These spy shots catch the updated vehicle while towing a small trailer.

Compared to the current Kamiq, the refreshed version has small design changes. The bottom of the revised lower fascia now has three openings, rather than the current two slots. Above it, the larger inlet gains small strakes at the outer edges. The main grille and split headlights don't have any obvious changes.

Like with most vehicle refreshes, Skoda leaves the profile's styling alone.

Skoda's camouflage hides a lot at the rear. The taillights have a new design for their lamps. Also, the bumper appears to have revised sculpting.

There are no photos of the Kamiq's cabin. We aren't expecting major tweaks there. The current model is available with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and an infotainment screen as large as 9.2 inches. The little crossover offers 14.1 cubic feet (400 liters) of cargo space with the rear seats up or 49.2 cubic feet (1,395 liters) with them down.

The updated Kamiq reportedly doesn't have any significant modifications to the engine range. The current options include mills like a turbocharged three-cylinder 1.0-liter, 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, and a 1.6-liter turbodiesel.

We don't know when the refreshed Kamiq debuts. This is the second time we are seeing spy shots of it this year.

Following the launch of the standard Kamiq, Skoda added the more luxurious Monte Carlo trim. The tweaks included full-LED headlights and taillights, a panoramic sunroof, height-adjustable sports seats, and red stitching in the cabin. It came standard with 17-inch wheels with an option for an 18-inch design.

Later, the company added the rugged-looking Scoutline. It had no mechanical adjustments. The revised styling included black wheel arches and silver accents for the exterior. Inside, there was ThermoFlux fabric upholstery.